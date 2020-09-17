Millions suffer eye problems resulting from lockdown, poll claims

Share



Seven in 10 office workers upped their screen use during lockdown – with millions suffering eye issues as a result, research has revealed.

A survey of 2,000 18 to 60-year olds revealed 37 per cent have experienced tired eyes from looking at screens too often. One third (34 per cent) have had headaches, 20 per cent have had eye strain and 19 per cent have suffered dry eyes.

And it is the younger generation which is suffering the most following their growing reliance on computers, smartphones, and tablets.

The survey by modern spectacle makers Cubitts revealed 86 per cent of 18 to 24-year olds and 75 per cent of those aged 25 to 34 have been using a screen more during the lockdown period. Both age groups are typically spending around six-and-a-half hours looking at a screen on an average work day.

The result is more than 40 per cent of each age group suffering tired eyes and headaches, while more than a fifth have been getting eye strain.

More than a third (38 per cent) of adults even admitted they might be addicted to looking at screens.

Tom Broughton, Cubitts founder, said: “It is alarming how many people, particularly youngsters, could be straining their eyes by spending too much time looking at screens.

“The lockdown and rapid growth of smartphone usage has created a society more and more dependent on screens and it’s vital to give your eyes a break.”

It also emerged that during the peak of lockdown, the average adult was spending two-and-a-half hours on video calls each day.

On top of this, they were spending a maximum of three hours binge-watching a TV series and 72 minutes per day on social media apps. The research also found 11 per cent of those polled for Cubitts by OnePoll could be causing themselves damage by needing prescription glasses but not having them.

Adds Tom Broughton, Cubitts founder, added:

“Myopia is the biggest condition affecting humans with an estimated three billion people needing glasses around the world.

“Putting off wearing glasses can cause more serious issues in the long run so it is important to visit your local optician if you’re having trouble or have not been in more than 12 months.”

To book an eye test with Cubitts: https://www.cubitts.com/ journal/a-sight-for-sore-eyes

For latest tech stories go to TechDigest.tv

Share this: Email

Facebook

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Print

Reddit

Twitter

Tumblr

Pocket



Like this: Like Loading...