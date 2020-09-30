Google Pixel 4a 5G, Google Pixel 5 now available

Share

Carphone Warehouse and Currys PC World have announced the new Google Pixel 4a 5G and Google Pixel 5 handsets are now available to pre-order online and in-store from tomorrow.

Boasting Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 765G mid-range processor, rather than the Snapdragon 865 used in the latest Samsung and OnePlus phones, the Google Pixel 5 features 8GB of RAM, 128GB of storage, wireless charging, water resistance and 5G support.

The Portrait Light brings studio-quality lighting to photographs and the rear-facing Ultra-Wide Lens allows more people to be in the shot than ever before. The phone’s case is also made of 100% recycled aluminium.

The new Pixel 4a 5G is a larger, 5G-enabled version of Google’s mid-range smartphone, the Pixel 4a. It features a bigger 6.2in screen and the same Snapdragon 765G chip as the Pixel 5. However, it has the same plastic body and design as its smaller, cheaper sibling. Other features include Night Sight and Ultra-Wide Lens, Extreme Battery Saver Mode and a 3.5-mm audio jack.

From 19.30pm, 30th September, Carphone Warehouse is offering the new Google Pixel 4a 5G Sim-Free available to pre-order for £499 and the Google Pixel 5 for £599. If pre-ordered at Currys PC World, customers can get 12-months interest free credit, making the Pixel 5 £49.92 per month.

Customers who pre-order the Pixel 4a 5G or Pixel 5 from either Currys PC World or Carphone Warehouse from 30th September until 19th October can also receive a free pair of Bose QC35II noise-cancelling headphones usually worth £259. The Pixel 4a 5G will also be available with Vodafone from £30 a month with 54GB of 5G data, with the Pixel 5 also being offered with Vodafone from £35 a month with 72GB of 5G data.

Says Ed Connolly, Chief Commercial Officer at Dixons Carphone:

“We’re incredibly excited to be launching the two brand new Google handsets at Currys PC World and Carphone Warehouse. Google continues to push the boundaries with its new developments, and with the ground-breaking new astrophotography-friendly ‘Night Sight’ and Ultra-Wide Lens, we’re confident that our customers will be delighted with the performance level of the new Pixel 5 & Pixel 4a 5G.”

He adds:

“5G continues to push the limits of what handsets are capable of, combined with the super strength batteries and technical capabilities that these phones offer, we’re looking forward to our customers experiencing the lightning fast streaming and innovative new features. We’re expecting these to fly off the shelves when pre-order opens on the 30th September and can’t wait for the official launches in the lead up to Christmas!”

