EE announces pricing for new Apple Watch Series 6

Share



Pricing for the eighth-generation iPad as well as Apple Watch Series 6 and Apple Watch SE are now available at ee.co.uk/apple.

Customers can also trade in an Apple Watch Series 3, Series 4 or Series 5 and save £100 on selected price points.

EE offers Apple Watch Series 6 and Apple Watch SE on a wide range of data plans. Example plans include:

-Apple Watch S6 is available from £28 on a 24mth unlimited data plan

-Apple Watch SE is available from £20 on a 24mth unlimited data plan

The Apple Watch is available on a personal paired plan or on EE’s new Family Member Plans with Family Setup which comes with a separate unlimited calls, texts and data allowance.

With Apple’s new Family Setup, customers can use their iPhone to pair watches for family members who don’t have their own iPhone. With EE’s Family Member plan they can give them a separate number, so they can always stay connected.

Alternatively, customers already with an Apple Watch can take a 30 day 10Gb data plan for £7 to pair with their existing iPhone plan, or they can take a 30 day 10Gb data Family Member Plan for £7 with Family Setup and receive a separate unlimited calls and texts allowance.

Customers require an EE iPhone plan to activate a EE personal paired or EE Family Member Plan.

For latest tech stories go to TechDigest.tv

Share this: Email

Facebook

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Print

Reddit

Twitter

Tumblr

Pocket



Like this: Like Loading...