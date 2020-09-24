BBC Sounds launches on Freeview Play

Share



BBC Sounds has become the ninth content player to launch on Freeview Play, giving users access to over 80,000 hours of audio content, all for free.

Music, radio and podcast fans can now enjoy BBC Sounds content directly from their Freeview Play device. With millions regularly listening to the radio via their TV, the new BBC Sounds TV app will give BBC listeners another way to listen to their favourite audio content.

Listeners can enjoy BBC Sounds through their TV’s sound system, with live and on-demand radio from over 50 BBC stations, music mixes curated by experts, artists, and special guests, as well as a wide range of award-winning podcasts.

The app offers a personalised experience, with recommendations based on previous listening, and a Continue Listening feature, regardless of whether they were previously listening on mobile, TV or online. Listeners will also be in control of what they are listening to, they can skip forward or rewind 20 seconds and move to the previous or next episode.

BBC Sounds is the ninth content player to launch on Freeview Play, joining BBC iPlayer, ITV Hub, All 4, My5, UKTV Play, CBS Catchup Channels UK, Horror Bites and STV Player.

The app will also be accessible via the Explore Freeview Play interface at Channel 100 on Freeview Play devices, making it even easier for users to discover the latest BBC Sounds content.

Says Simon Hunt, the Director of Strategy and Business Development for Freeview Play:

“We are so pleased to be launching BBC Sounds on Freeview Play. We are now home to nine content players, delivering thousands of hours of on-demand content, all for free. There has never been a better time to become a Freeview Play viewer.”

BBC Sounds began rolling out across Freeview Play today (September 24, 2020), with full coverage coming soon. Devices will update with BBC Sounds automatically. For more information on supported devices please head to https://www.freeview.co.uk/help/bbc-sounds.

