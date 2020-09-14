Aston Martin announces £60K luxury racing simulator

Share



Luxury car brand Aston Martin has revealed a racing simulator for those who want to compete in the virtual or real world.

Costing nearly £60,000 without tax, the luxury home simulator – dubbed the AMR-C01 – is the first product to come from a new partnership between Aston Martin and British technology company, Curv Racing Simulators.

Designed by Aston Martin and engineered by Curv, the AMR-C01 has a lightweight carbon fibre monocoque and utilises the latest technology to provide a fully immersive driving experience for the home user. The seating position mirrors that of the Aston Martin Valkyrie, adding a futuristic hypercar feel to the simulator, claims the manufacturer.

Hand-assembled by Curv Racing Simulators, using the latest Assetto Corsa software, is expected to make a stylish addition to any luxury games room. Certainly the look of the simulator is pretty unusual, thanks to the work of the Aston Martin Design team based at the company’s Gaydon Headquarters.

Crafted in carbon fibre, the front of the sim’s bodywork is shaped to invoke the signature Aston Martin Racing grille. The manufacturer claims the AMR-C01 has a powerful-looking stance but at the same time keeps the level of refinement and surface quality and finish that customers expect from an Aston Martin.

Says Aston Martin Chief Creative Officer, Marek Reichman:

“This was a challenge for the design team as, although the simulator isn’t a car, it is inspired by our racing cars. It needed to exude the same elegance, boasting the same dynamic lines and balance of proportions as any Aston Martin with a racing lineage. I can picture the AMR-C01 in the most beautiful of residences as a sculptural work of art in its own right.”

Esports racing enjoyed exponential growth when the world’s racing calendars were put on hold in 2020 and it is hoped the AMR-C01 is the perfect choice for those who enjoy the virtual world of competitive Esports as well as dedicated racing drivers who want to hone their skills before their next race.

Curv Racing Simulators is led by Aston Martin works driver, Darren Turner, who is a simulator specialist with over 20 years’ experience in cutting edge Formula 1 simulation.

Limited to just 150 examples, the order book for the British-built Aston Martin AMR-C01 is now open. The simulator comes with a base RRP of £57,500 plus tax. First deliveries are on schedule to take place in Q4 2020. For further information please visit: www.curvrs.com

