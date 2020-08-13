Virgin Media users get Marvel’s Avengers skins, beta access

Share

All Virgin Media customers will be able to get timed exclusive Marvel’s Avengers skins

They’re applicable to all six Marvel’s Avengers main characters and exclusive to Virgin Media in the UK

Virgin Media customers will also be given early beta access this weekend (Friday 14 to Sunday 16)

To apply for a beta code, visit Virgin Media’s website for more information

Virgin Media customers can give their Marvel’s Avengers Heroes a wardrobe change with an exclusive suite of outfits when the game is released on September 4. They’re also being given early access to the beta this weekend.

The outfits, which are only available to Virgin Media customers in the UK, are inspired by developer Crystal Dynamics’ favourite comic book looks. To help get gamers ready ahead of launch of the game next month, Virgin Media is also giving its customers the opportunity to get early access to Marvel’s Avengers beta between Friday 14 and Sunday 16 August.

When the game is released on September 4, Virgin Media customers will have 90 days to claim the exclusive outfits which can be applied to each main character. These include:

Hulk: Ascendancy Outfit

Black Widow: Lucent Shadow Outfit

Captain America: Burning Might Outfit

Iron Man: Jet Stream Armor Outfit

Ms. Marvel: Event Horizon Outfit

Thor: Light Breaker Outfit

Virgin Media has thousands of beta codes to give away to customers on their preferred gaming platform – Xbox or PC – when entering online.

The beta will let players get exclusive hands-on with the game ahead of full launch. It will be the first opportunity to experience single-player or co-op War Zone missions where players can connect and join forces with friends online as they play as their favourite Marvel’s Avengers characters.

Ahead of the beta opening, Virgin Media has teamed up with the Arekkz Gaming squad to give Virgin Media customers a run-down of what to expect. The squad provide top tips and inside knowledge of their own experience playing Marvel’s Avengers. This is now available to watch on their YouTube channel .

Says Cilesta Van Doorn, Director of Brand and Marketing at Virgin Media:

“There is no better time to be a gamer, a fan of Marvel’s Avengers and, of course, a Virgin Media customer. Not only are we giving our customers incredibly stylish and exclusive skins, we are also giving them early beta access to assemble with friends online and play as their favourite Super Heroes.”

To access the beta, those interested will need to redeem the Virgin Media code via the Square Enix website. Here’s what to do:

Visit virginmedia.com/beta Fill in customer details on the registration form and click enter You will receive an automated email with a unique beta code Visit playavengers.com/redeem Log in using your Square Enix Members account. If you do not have a Square Enix Members account, you can create one from this page Enter your pre-order code in the box provided Select your preferred platform Click on Submit You will then be redirected to the confirmation page. If the Beta Code is available, it will be displayed on the page, and you will receive it via email too. If your code is not available yet, you will receive an email containing your code when it is ready, and it will be available on the website

