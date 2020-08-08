Simple Steps on How to Remove the TikTok Watermark

Share

It’s official – TikTok has taken over the world. And no, we are not talking about Kesha’s hit from the 2010s (even though it was and still definitely is a bop). The app – TikTok has become the most downloaded non-game app of all time, with over 2 billion downloads as of 2020. It looks like Gen Z fell in love with it.

The app is so popular that several online video downloader websites added the option of downloading TikTok videos. However, the problem is that these websites usually leave a watermark on them, which can be quite annoying, to be honest.

So, since we know that many people prefer to save their favorite TikTok videos without the watermark on, we created this short guide on how to do it. Keep in mind that the method might differ depending on your phone model, which is why we included two of them.

So, without any further ado, let’s just jump right into it.

What is TikTok?

Before we focus on downloading the videos, let’s take a moment to understand what TikTok actually is, and where does the hype for it comes from.

TikTok is a social media app that allows users to watch, share, and record short videos. It was first launched in 2016 for the Chinese market as Douyin. A year later, ByteDance launched it for the markets outside China. Since China has its own censorship rules, both apps use the same software but maintain separate networks.

Now, you might be wondering – why is TikTok so popular? What is so special about it? Well, there are many things that appeal to people when it comes to this app. The first one is the ‘For You’ page, which shows you an endless threat of new videos to watch, often from creators that you wouldn’t normally follow. It allows even the smallest creators to ‘go viral’ and gain millions of likes. The perfect example of this is Charli D’Amelio, who started TikTok as a normal girl, with a small number of followers, and who is now the most famous person on the app.

Another thing that makes TikTok popular are the many challenges that appear on the app. It usually starts with one video introducing it and people copying it and creating their own versions. One of the most common types of these challenges is dance challenges – one person creates a choreography to a particular song, and others recreate it. Among the most popular TikTok dance challenges, you can find ‘Savage’ by Meghan Thee Stallion, or ‘Lottery (Renegade)’ by K Camp.

How To Download a Tik Tok Video Without a Watermark on iPhone

Step 1: The first thing you need to do is open your Tik Tok app as you would usually do to watch some videos. Once you open it, look for the video that you want to download without the watermark.

Step 2: Once you have found your video, click on the share button – you can find it on the left side of the screen.

Search for the ‘Live Photo’ option, and click it. Mind you, the Live Photo option is available on both iOS and Android systems – whether you will be able to use it depends solely on the model of your phone.

Step 3: Once you have saved your video as a live photo, go to your photo gallery. Open the share sheet, and look for the ‘Save as Video’ option.



And voila! You can enjoy your watermark-free TikTok video. The only trace left of it is a small ‘TikTok’ sign in the bottom right corner.



How To Download a TikTok Video Without a Watermark on Android

While as we said, the ‘Live Photo’ download method should work on Android phones as well, sometimes the phone doesn’t let you save it. However, don’t worry as there is another way to download a Tik Tok without the watermark. Here is how.

Step 1: The first one is identical to the one in the previous method – you just open your TikTok app and look for the video that you want to download. Once you find it, you have to click the ‘Share’ button.

Step 2: This time, you don’t click the ‘Live Photo’ option. Instead, you choose the ‘Copy Link’ option – the app will generate the link to the TikTok you want to download.



Step 3: Next, go to Google or another search engine of your choice, e.g., Yahoo or Bing, and search ‘TikTok downloader without watermark.’ Choose one of the available websites – for example, the Snaptik website.

Step 4: Once you have opened the website, paste the link you got from the TikTok app, and click the download button.

Go to your gallery, and voila! You have downloaded a TikTok video without a watermark on your Android device.

Final Thoughts

As you can see, downloading a TikTok video without a watermark is not difficult. There are two ways to do it – which one you’ll have to use depends solely on your phone. As a result, you’ll never lose your favorite videos, and you’ll be able to watch them whenever you like. We hope you enjoyed this article. Good luck and enjoy your TikToks!

