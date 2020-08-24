Rolls-Royce Phantom and Silver Cloud go electric

Share

Looking for a vintage Rolls-Royce, but don’t want to spend an absolute fortune filling up at the pump and destroying the environment in the process?

Well Lunaz, which has already electrified Jaguar and Bentley models, is pleased to announce the start of production of the world’s only electrified Rolls-Royce cars.

Its Rolls-Royce Phantoms are powered by the firm’s proprietary electric powertrain and feature a battery pack which is the largest of its type in the world: 120 kWh capable of delivering a range of 300 miles.

Now Lunaz has also begun to create Rolls-Royce Silver Clouds. From today, clients are invited to secure allocation for these cars in a range of body styles, including four-door limousine, two-door coupé and drop head coupé.



The start of production of the world’s first electric Rolls-Royce cars follows a surge in demand for the electrification of pinnacle classic cars. This is driven by a rebalancing of car collections for a clean air future. To meet this demand, Lunaz is doubling its workforce at its Technical HQ in Silverstone, England.

Every car by Lunaz is built with subtly placed modern technological conveniences. The driver benefits from a fully integrated infotainment system including satellite navigation. Audio can be split between the rear and front to ensure passengers are able to listen to music without interruption from the driver’s sat-nav instructions.

Climate control is also significantly upgraded to incorporate modern air conditioning with the capability to dictate differing air settings depending on each occupant’s preference.

Two screens are integrated behind the privacy division’s picnic tables allowing rear occupants to watch films and mirror screens from mobile devices. A bar service occupies the centre of the unit and has been custom built to perfectly fit the owner’s favourite brand of tequila. Every Lunaz client will be invited to specify dimensions for their beverage of choice!

Of course such luxury doesn’t come cheap. Prices for a Rolls-Royce Silver Cloud by Lunaz starts at £350,000 (not including local taxes) and for a Rolls-Royce Phantom you are looking at £500,000 (not including local taxes).

Says David Lorenz, Founder, Lunaz:

“The time is right for an electric Rolls-Royce. We are answering the need to marry beautiful classic design with the usability, reliability and sustainability of an electric powertrain.

“More than ever we are meeting demand for clean-air expressions of the most beautiful and luxurious cars in history. We are proud to make a classic Rolls-Royce relevant to a new generation.”



For more information see www.lunaz.design

For latest tech stories go to TechDigest.tv

Share this: Email

Facebook

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Print

Reddit

Twitter

Tumblr

Pocket



Like this: Like Loading...