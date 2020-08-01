OPPO unveils smartwatches, wireless headphones

Share



Global smartphone brand OPPO has unveiled several new additions, including a series of smartwatches and a range of noise cancelling wireless headphones.

Powered with Wear OS by Google, the OPPO Watch 46mm LTE features what it claims is the world-first dual-curve display, while the OPPO Watch 41mm BT boasts an AMOLED display. Taking personalisation to a new level, the OPPO Watch series is aimed at those with jam-packed schedules who need to seamlessly switch between the personal and professional, claims the Chinese company.

OPPO says its 46mm LTE empowers users to take back control of their health and fitness without the need for excess equipment or time. While Sleep Tracking and always-on heart rate monitoring make it simpler to track daily progress, the wrist-based five-minute workouts with voice coaching are key to staying active while on the go. Featuring Google Fit, the watch also boasts support for an array of additional tracked exercises.

The AI watch-face design synchronises to match any outfit, thanks to the HeyTap Health app. And thanks to a wide range of wrist strap colours and materials, users can switch styles depending on the occasion. The OPPO Watch is available in a Black or Glossy Gold finish.

Says Kevin Cho, Managing Director, OPPO Mobile UK:

“With this launch, we are celebrating new ways to connect with the home, office or gym while on the move – something that will become increasingly important as we emerge from lockdown. With a battery life of up to 30 hours – that can be extended to 21 days in Power Save mode – we were determined to design a watch with our UK customers in mind that meant they were never caught short while on the go.”

OPPO True Wireless Headphones

OPPO has also expanded its wireless headphones offering, launching the true wireless OPPO Enco W11, Enco W31 and Enco W51 in the UK.

The first active noise cancellation wireless headphones from OPPO Acoustics, the OPPO Enco W51 are ideal for those on-the-go, offering wireless charging, professional audio quality and intelligent touch controls in a comfortable and iconic design.

Two other new additions to the Enco series include the Enco W31 and Enco W11 with the Enco W11 true wireless headphones supporting Bluetooth 5.0 and offering 20 hours of battery life.

Adds Kevin Cho:

“Appetite for Internet of Things (IoT) wearable technology is ever-increasing. Consumers don’t want to invest in lots of different technologies that all do different things. Instead, they want a solution that keeps everything they need in one place, that’s versatile and can be personalised to them and their individual needs,”

“Our ultimate smart kit – which includes the OPPO Find X2, Reno and A series, OPPO Watch and new headphones – have all been designed to offer an all-encompassing solution for consumers living and working in an increasingly digital world. “

UK Pricing and Availability:

OPPO Watch 46mm (LTE) – RRP £369, available in Black or Glossy Gold in October:



Powered by the all-new Watch VOOC Flash Charging, the OPPO Watch gets 16 hours of power from a 15-minute fast charge

Features a stunning dual-curved OLED 3D curved 1.91 inch AMOLED display

Packed full of fitness and health tracking features, including Sleep Tracking,always-on heart rate monitoring, and

five-minute workouts with voice coaching

Complete a look effortlessly, use the HeyTap Health App to photograph an outfit, and the OPPO Watch will use AI imaging to generate a complementary watch face

OPPO Watch 41mm (BT) – RRP £229, available in Black, Silver or Rose Gold on Amazon from 3rd September:

With targeted work-out modes, five exercise sensors and GPS + GLONASS navigation system, the OPPO Watch is your go-to workout buddy

All-new Watch VOOC Flash Charging means charging the OPPO Watch to full charge only takes 75 minutes

At the touch of a button, change the strap to suit your style.



OPPO Enco W51 – RRP £89, available in Floral White and Starry Blue on Amazon from 3rd September:

The first Active Noise Cancellation (ANC) true wireless headphones from OPPO Acoustics

Features a “2+2” noise reduction solution, combining a new, high-end dual-core digital noise reduction chip with dual ANC technology, the W51 can fend off a broad range of noise, no matter the environment

Utilises a three-microphone noise reduction solution which works in tandem with the mouthpiece to ensure calls sound clear and professional even in winds of up to 25km/h

OPPO Enco W31 – RRP £69, available in Black and White and available on Amazon now:

Turn up the volume with the Enco W31, that deliver an incredible bass mode to fully immerse yourself in bass-heavy rhythms

Enjoy optimisations via frequency enhancement to experience the best of your music

Easily adjust volume or switch track with intuitive touch controls, while wearing detection technology automatically pauses playback when earbuds are removed

Calls while at home or on-the-go are crystal-clear, thanks to dual-microphone noise cancellation during calls

OPPO Enco W11 – RRP £45, available in white on Amazon now:

Supported by Bluetooth 5.0, enjoy incredible connectivity

Offering up to 20 hours of battery life, enjoy podcasts, music and more on a single charge – at home or on-the-go

Sleek and compact in design, the Enco W11 are ergonomically designed and comfortable to wear

Control playback functionality with easy-to-use touch controls

