Kami launches outdoor security camera for £65

Kami, the smart home security brand from YI Technology, has announced the UK launch of the Kami Outdoor Security Camera.

Offering night vision, reliable human motion detection and an IP-65 weather resistant design, the Kami Outdoor Security Camera also features a wide-angled lens for filming in 1080p video. Starlight Night Vision technology enables clear playback of colour footage, even in low-light, claims the manufacturer, while IP-65 weather resistance means the camera can be used outdoors, even in the rain.

Bringing high quality, AI-driven smart security to the UK smart technology market, the Kami Outdoor Security Camera sends alerts only when the camera identifies a human nearby, effectively avoiding “false positives” (from the likes of pets or even light changes). Kami claims it is even smart enough to identify the difference between a real person and a photograph.

Similarly, when an abnormal sound is detected, the camera sends an alert directly to the user’s smart device, whether they are at home, work or on holiday. Users can greet guests, speak to the postman or scare off unwanted intruders with the Kami’s clear two-way audio. A built-in microphone and speaker allow for easy and clear communication between the camera and smartphone via the Kami Home App.

The app also includes Smart Activity Zones to highlight the areas for Kami Outdoor Security Camera to keep a particularly close eye on and ensure it sends the motion and sound alerts that are most meaningful. Users can also store footage on the extra-secure Kami Cloud for easy playback.

Says Sean Da, CEO and founder of YI Technology:

“The Kami Outdoor Security Camera is an excellent addition to our Kami home product line and a game-changer within the category.

“Working in tandem with our Kami Wire-Free Outdoor Camera and indoor products, the Kami Outdoor Security Camera is easy to set up and gives people full control over the security of their entire property.”

This outdoor security camera is available now from the Kami Store, retailing at £64.99.

