Get your first McLaren Senna for just £375!

OK it’s meant for small kids but you have to start somewhere! McLaren Automotive is pleased to announce a new, track-focused electrified model for the junior racing driver – the McLaren Senna ‘Ride-On’.

Hot on the heels of the McLaren 720S ‘Ride-On’ launched last year, the new McLaren Senna ‘Ride-On’ is billed as the ultimate accessory for younger performance enthusiasts. It is modelled on McLaren’s most extreme track car, the unparalleled abilities of which are reflected in it bearing the name of three-time McLaren Formula 1 World Champion, Ayrton Senna.

The McLaren Senna Ride-On is available in five authentic and eye-catching McLaren paint colours: black, white, Mira orange, Vega blue and Memphis red. A sixth, special edition colour – exclusive to McLaren retailers – of yellow with green accents echoes the colours of Ayrton’s race helmet for the most serious of budding racing drivers.

F irst-ever McLaren Senna ‘Ride-On’ and third car in McLaren’s range of children models, following the McLaren P1 TM and 720S

The ultimate new supercar toy, with working dihedral doors; operating brake with brake light elements; infotainment system and realistic McLaren Senna engine sounds

Six liveries available, one of which – yellow with green accents – is exclusively sold through the official McLaren Retailer Network

Available to order now; priced at £375 in the UK market

The McLaren Senna Ride-On is aimed at 3 to 6-year-olds, although McLaren’s own Formula 1 driver Lando Norris did manage to squeeze in the car and take it for a test drive, just to check he was happy with the way it drove.

The McLaren Senna ‘Ride-On’ features all the functions of last year’s popular 720S ‘Ride-On’, including working dihedral doors to allow easy access. Once inside, the young owner can begin their drive using an authentic push-button start which activates McLaren Senna engine sounds. Junior journeys can also be accompanied by music, played via an infotainment system that can access files from a USB device or SD card.

For precision handling, the model also features a working brake with brake light function. And while performance is understandably restricted compared to the real thing, the McLaren Senna ‘Ride-On’ is expected to become one of the most coveted automotive toys of 2020 and beyond.

Priced at £375 in the UK market, the McLaren Senna ‘Ride-On’ is available to order now at McLaren Retailers and selected toy retailers.

