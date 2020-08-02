Doro announces Response Premium subscription service

Share



Mobile phone company for seniors Doro has launched a subscription service for its users. Called Response Premium, it gives users access to instantaneous, 24-hour support for £15 a month – all the more important during the ongoing pandemic.

The service allows users to invite an unlimited number of family or friends to be notified instantly in case of an emergency. The service will be connected to the Response button, located on the back of all Doro phones, providing seniors with added reassurance.

Once pressed, pre-selected responders will receive an alarm and GPS notification disclosing the location of the senior. The responders will be given an option to accept or reject the call based on their availability and proximity to help the senior. Whether they accept or decline the call, all other pre-selected responders will be notified.

If no responders accept the alarm within the first minute it is raised, the service will automatically dial Doro’s trained staff at the Alarm Receiving Centre (ARC). From there, Doro operators will advise, triage and support users accordingly. If necessary, they will be able to transfer the call to the emergency services, as well as report on their location.

Doro has joined forces with BT to offer BT Mobile and EE mobile customers with a Doro handset the first month’s access to Response Premium – for free. Coinciding with this is the launch of Response by Doro – a lite version of Response Premium by Doro that will be available to all Doro users with compatible phones, free of charge.

This service allows users to alert an unlimited number of invited respondents with GPS notifications once the button is pressed in times of emergency. However, unlike the premium version, it does not grant them access to the ARC’s trained response staff should a relative not be able to accept the alarm call.

Says Peter Marsden, Managing Director, Doro UK & Ireland:

“These services aim to provide Doro users and their loved ones with added security and peace of mind, at a time when it matters most. The Doro Response button has always been one of our phones signature features, ever since the founding of the company. Through the launch of Response Premium by Doro and Response by Doro, we look to boost the functionality of this unique feature.”

Both Response by Doro services are available to customers using recently launched Doro models, including the 8080, 8050, 8040 and 8035 smartphones, as well as the 7010 and 7030 feature phones. The Doro 7010, 7030, 8035 and 8050 devices are available to purchase at EE, whilst the Doro 7030 and 8050 are available at BT Mobile.

The services can be activated by setting up the pre-installed app on the Doro device, and by responders downloading the Response by Doro app from either the Google Play Store or the App Store. From there, the user simply needs to enter their mobile phone number to receive an authentication code to complete set up.

Doro phones including one month’s free of Response Premium by Doro will be available to purchase through EE stores nationwide, over the phone and via www.ee.co.uk, as well as for BT Mobile customers over the phone and at www.bt.com

For further information on the Response Premium by Doro service visit www.doro.com/en-gb/response-premium-service

