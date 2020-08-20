Doro 8050 handset now on O2 network

Share

Doro, the mobile phone company for seniors, has launched the Doro 8050 handset on the O2 network in the UK. This handset is compatible with the Response by Doro service that contacts responders in the event of the user experiencing an emergency situation.

Costing £20.98 per month for 1GB of data the handset is marketed as the perfect device for every senior – from those familiar with Android, to those who have never owned a smartphone.

The phone combines a classic Android look and feel with innovative UI and UX changes which have been tailored for older users.

These include adding clear labels to each icon, step-by-step navigation, a single homepage and much more. Actions are clear and navigation is straightforward, claims Doro – avoiding more abstract concepts to streamline the user experience.

Says Peter Marsden, Managing Director, Doro UK and Ireland:

“We’re excited to be working with our long-time partner, O2, to launch the new handset on its network. The key functions and operating concept of the Doro 8050 smartphone make it ideal for the needs of O2 UK customers over the age of 65 – a demographic that many phone manufacturers tend to neglect.”

Doro 8050: key features:

GPS-enabled Response button and compatibility with the new Response by Doro service – giving the user peace of mind, wherever they may be

High quality, loud and clear sound with HAC

Dedicated home button

Easy-to-read display and text

Easy-to-use, high quality camera

Headphone jack with USB C charging port

Robust design, with features to prevent damage from bumps and knocks

The Doro 8050 is also compatible with the new Response by Doro service which can be activated simply by pressing the Response button on the back of the phone. This alerts pre-selected Responders simultaneously and shares a GPS location of the senior user in the event of an emergency.

Additionally, via the Response by Doro app, users can gain access to further features, one of which allows loved ones and relatives to access a user’s phone remotely, from their own iOS or Android device. This can be used to provide extra support such as changing the display’s font size remotely to adjusting the user’s screen brightness or ringtone volume.

