DOOGEE introduces N20 Pro Android 10 with 16MP quad rear camera 

DOOGEE Hengtong Technology Co. Ltd, has announced the launch of its latest phone, the DOOGEE N20 Pro, featuring a 16MP AI quad rear camera, a 6.3” Waterdrop screen and a Helio P60 Octa-Core processor.

The N20 Pro is available from the DOOGEE online store globally for $169.99 and from AliExpress for $169.99. On the 10th-11th August, the N20 Pro will be available on a special offer price of just $119.99.

The N20 Pro is equipped with a 12-nanometer processing technology Helio P60 Octa-Core processor for gaming, streaming music or taking pictures. The 4400mAh high-capacity battery also uses power optimization to give a longer lasting charge and supports a 10W quick charge, claims DOOGEE.

The N20 Pro has a 6GB memory allowing expansion to a maximum of of 256GB storage. The device runs on the newest Android 10 with the system-wide dark theme, privacy controls and many more features. With Bluetooth 5.0, it is a faster and easier experience for the user, says DOOGEE.

On board is a 6.3” FHD+ IPS Waterdrop screen with an aspect ratio of 19:9. Not only is this ideal for watching videos or viewing images, the screen and phone provide a superior gaming experience. Weighing just 175g and the thinnest part of the DOOGEE N20 Pro’s body being just 8.8mm, the smartphone is portable and with a comfortable feel. The ideal travel phone, it also supports Dual Nano SIM cards to make it easier when travelling regularly or on business.

The N20 Pro boasts a 16MP AI quad rear camera with an F.20, 6 element lens while the high-resolution 16MP main camera provides real clarity with images and gives impressive results, claims DOOGEE. With a 130° ultra-wide camera lens, it is also possible to photograph larger areas as well as a 3x optical zoom for every day use. Using the AI portrait mode allows for background blur adjustment.

To ensure safety and security the N20 Pro has a fingerprint sensor embedded at the back of the phone and uses Fingerprint Scanning technology. In addition, the phone also includes face recognition as another biometric technology to enhance security.

Features

CPU – Octa-Core (4 x 2.0GHz ARM Cortex-A73, 4 x 2.0GHz ARM Cortex-A53) Clock Speed

– Octa-Core (4 x 2.0GHz ARM Cortex-A73, 4 x 2.0GHz ARM Cortex-A53) Clock Speed Chipset – MediaTek Helio P60 (MT6771), 64-bit Processor

– MediaTek Helio P60 (MT6771), 64-bit Processor GPU – ARM Mali-G72 MP3, 800MHz, 3 Cores

– ARM Mali-G72 MP3, 800MHz, 3 Cores Camera – 16 Megapixels + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP with Dual-LED and AF Rear Camera | 16 Megapixels Front Camera

– 16 Megapixels + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP with Dual-LED and AF Rear Camera | 16 Megapixels Front Camera Memory – RAM- 6GB LPDDR4X, 1600MHz | ROM 128GB External Memory Supports Up to 512GB

– RAM- 6GB LPDDR4X, 1600MHz | ROM 128GB External Memory Supports Up to 512GB Display – Screen size 6.3-inches IPS FHD+ Display (1080 x 2280 Pixels), 20:9 Aspect Ratio

– Screen size 6.3-inches IPS FHD+ Display (1080 x 2280 Pixels), 20:9 Aspect Ratio Battery – Non-Removable 4,400 mAh Lithium-Polymer with Fast Charging

– Non-Removable 4,400 mAh Lithium-Polymer with Fast Charging SIM – Dual SIM (Nano-SIM + Nano-SIM/microSD)

– Dual SIM (Nano-SIM + Nano-SIM/microSD) Sensors – Proximity Sensor, Accelerometer, Ambient Light, Gyroscope, Compass, Fingerprint Rear Mounted

– Proximity Sensor, Accelerometer, Ambient Light, Gyroscope, Compass, Fingerprint Rear Mounted Colour – Black, Purple, Fantasy Forest Gray

– Black, Purple, Fantasy Forest Gray Operating System – Android 10 OS

– Android 10 OS I/O Interface – 1 x Nano SIM Card, 1 x Nano SIM Card or microSD Card Slot, micro USB Port, Audio Out Port, Power Button, Volume Button, Microphone, Speaker

– 1 x Nano SIM Card, 1 x Nano SIM Card or microSD Card Slot, micro USB Port, Audio Out Port, Power Button, Volume Button, Microphone, Speaker Dimensions – 159 mm x 77.1 mm x 8.8 mm

– 159 mm x 77.1 mm x 8.8 mm Weight – 175 Grams (With Battery)

