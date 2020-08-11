Churches making over £20K a month from parking app

Share

Churches in the UK are making over £20,000 each month, an average of £200 each, by renting out their empty car park spaces to motorists needing somewhere to park.

The latest research by YourParkingSpace.co.uk also found that more than 100 churches are listed on the portal’s pre-booking parking website, where motorists can find more flexible, and alternative, options to on-street parking and traditional car parks.

However, as there are some 16,000 registered churches this represents only a fraction of the total number who could be making a tidy additional income given that YourParkingSpace.co.uk estimates that over 85 per cent of churches have suitable parking spaces.

One such is St Wilfrid’s Church in Harrogate who spotted an opportunity to offer affordable parking, while attracting people to look around the church, plus deter anti-social behaviour in the car park by having more people using it.

Indeed, police figures show that there are 19 crimes committed everyday on church property in the UK.

Its facilities and commercial manager, Rebecca Oliver, said: “The parking income helps to support the running costs of the church, which as a Grade I listed building are significant.

“Using YourParkingSpace.co.uk is a straightforward and affordable way for a church to monetise its car park, without having to spend a lot of time managing it.”

Harrison Woods, managing director at YourParkingSpace.co.uk, said: “Churches offering their empty parking spaces makes perfect financial sense, you could almost describe it as ‘pray and display’.

“However, the extra income is just one benefit as a busy car park deters anti-social behaviour, while visitors could also be tempted to have a look around the church if it is allowed.”

