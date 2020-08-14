Bang & Olufsen announces collab with F1 Champion Fernando Alonso

Share



Bang & Olufsen today has announced a collaboration with two-time F1 World Champion and double 24 Hours of Le Mans winner, Fernando Alonso, for a limited edition run of the Danish audio brand’s new Beoplay E8 Sport earphones and the iconic Beosound Edge home speaker.

The partnership marks a celebration of Fernando Alonso’s pursuit to become the second driver in history to attain the legendary Triple Crown at this year’s Indy 500.

“I have always used music as a training companion for maximum performance and when I mentally prepare for a race. Music helps me balance my frame of mind before getting into the car, whilst building adrenaline for the challenge ahead,” says Fernando Alonso.

Fernando Alonso Beoplay E8 Sport Earphones

The limited edition Fernando Alonso Beoplay E8 Sport earphones were designed to match the livery design of the No. 66 Arrow McLaren SP car, while the superb sound quality make them a perfect choice when a driver is preparing for a race, claims the manufacturer.

Fernando Alonso Beoplay E8 Sport edition have been tuned by renowned Bang & Olufsen engineers to make sure that the music will push you further and perform your best. They come with design details such as a ridged gripped detail on the earphones to help adjustments when fingers are wet and sweaty. The earphones can also switch between tracks, take calls and activate Transparency Mode all with a simple tap or swipe of the finger.

Beoplay E8 Sport has an IP57 certification that protects them totally from dust, sweat and water intrusion of up to 1 meter for 30 minutes. It comes with a variety of five removable ear tips and three fins for the perfect fit, so you can focus on your workout with no loss of sound clarity and total security. Bluetooth 5.1, AAC and aptX codecs ensure perfect connectivity and sound reproduction on all iOS and Android devices.

The earphones come in a black wireless charging case designed with performance driven materials such as rubber and textured silicone, and a sleek aluminium inlay with the official Alonso logo. Each earphone boasts a green anodized aluminium ring that mark the touch controls and bears Bang & Olufsen’s logo on one earphone and Fernando Alonso’s signature on the other.

The collaboration is limited to an edition of only 66 units – 66 being Fernando Alonso’s car number in the Indy 500 race this year.

Fernando Alonso Beosound Edge Home Speaker

The Beosound Edge home speaker has been widely recognized as a speaker that completely reimagines how people live with music, claims the manufacturer. Designed in collaboration with globally acclaimed designer, Michael Anastassiades, Beosound Edge sports a ground-breaking acoustical technology named Active Bass Port.

The acoustic analogy resembles that of a car’s spoiler that automatically raises as the car speeds up. When playing at lower volumes, it is using the closed cabinet principle for the most accurate sound reproduction, and as you turn up the volume the Active Bass Port opens to output more energized bass. To deliver impressive bass capabilities, the Bang & Olufsen acoustic engineers have put in a 10” woofer bass driver on one side, while both sides of the speaker enjoy a dedicated 4” midrange and a ¾” tweeter.

The Fernando Alonso Beosound Edge home speaker allows for two placement options: on the floor as a centrepiece, amplifying and blending in with the colours of the furniture standing next to it, or placed on the wall as a true gravity-defying statement that divides spaces in the home. Proximity sensors detect when you get close to the speaker, discreetly illuminating the aluminium touch interface.

The limited Fernando Alonso Beosound Edge home speaker comes with Fernando Alonso’s signature on top of the speaker right above the Bang & Olufsen logo and the official Alonso logo on the matt black fabric cover.

The collaboration is limited to an edition of only 14 speakers – Fernando Alonso’s lucky number and the number of his Formula One car.

Pricing and availability

Fernando Alonso Beoplay E8 Sport Edition earphones (RRP 400 EUR / 350 GBP / 400 USD), complete with a premium wireless charging case, five ear tips, three ear fins and a USB-C charging cable, and Fernando Alonso Beosound Edge (RRP 3,600 EUR / 3,200 GBP / 3,800 USD) will be available mid-September 2020.

