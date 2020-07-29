What Car? reveals contenders for inaugural Electric Car Awards

Share



What Car? is to hold its inaugural Electric Car Awards on 5 August, revealing the best electric and plug-in hybrid cars available.

The Electric Car Awards were launched following a boom in interest in electrified models from consumers on whatcar.com during and after lockdown, and the recent exponential growth in the number of models being launched into the market. The awards will name the best pure electric and plug-in hybrid models in a variety of buyer-friendly categories in order to support consumers looking to make the decision to switch to an electrified vehicle.

Previous research of 6925 in-market buyers by What Car? found 23.25% were now more likely to consider purchasing an electric or hybrid vehicle due to the recent Covid-19 pandemic.

Says What Car? editor Steve Huntingford:

“The number of people looking to make the switch and buy an electric vehicle is growing rapidly, and so too is the complexity of the choices they have to make. These awards put What Car? in the perfect position to support people on that journey.

“Whether someone is trying to understand the complexities of charging, research which car they should buy or actually get in contact with a dealer to buy a car with our guaranteed Target Price saving, our goal is to always be there to help them get the very best car for their needs and budget.”

The best electric cars will be named in the following categories: Value car, Small car, Family car, Family SUV, Luxury SUV, Executive car, Performance car and Seven-seater.

The best plug-in hybrids will be named in these categories: Family car, Small SUV, Large SUV, Luxury SUV, Estate car, Executive car, Performance car and Seven-seater.

The very best electric and plug-in hybrid cars will also be celebrated at What Car?’s annual Car of the Year Awards event in January.

WHAT CAR? ELECTRIC AWARDS – THE CONTENDERS

ELECTRIC CARS

Value car

Seat Mii Electric

Skoda Citigo-e iV

Smart Fortwo EQ

Volkswagen e-Up

Small car

Honda E

Mini Electric

Peugeot e-208

Renault Zoe

Vauxhall Corsa-e

Family car

Hyundai Ioniq Electric

Nissan Leaf

Toyota Mirai

Volkswagen e-Golf

Family SUV

DS 3 Crossback E-Tense

Hyundai Kona Electric

Kia e-Niro

Kia Soul EV

MG ZS EV

Peugeot e-2008

Luxury SUV

Audi E-tron

Audi E-tron Sportback

Jaguar I-Pace

Mercedes EQC

Executive car

Polestar 2

Tesla Model 3

Tesla Model S

Performance car

Porsche Taycan

Tesla Model 3 Performance

Tesla Model S Performance

Seven-seater

Tesla Model X

Nissan E-NV200 Combi 7st

HYBRID CARS

Family car

Hyundai Ioniq PHEV

Kia XCeed PHEV

Mercedes A-Class A250e

Toyota Prius Plug-in

Small SUV

BMW X1 xDrive25e

Kia Niro PHEV

Mini Countryman All4 PHEV

Peugeot 3008 Hybrid

Vauxhall Grandland X Hybrid

Volvo XC40 Recharge T5

Large SUV

Audi Q5 55 TFSIe

BMW X3 xDrive30e

Ford Kuga PHEV

Hyundai Nexo

Mercedes GLC 300e

Mercedes GLC Coupe 300e

Mitsubishi Outlander PHEV

Volvo XC60 Recharge T8

Luxury SUV

Audi Q7 55/60 TFSIe

BMW X5 xDrive45e

Porsche Cayenne E-Hybrid/Turbo S E-Hybrid

Porsche Cayenne Coupe E-Hybrid/Turbo S E-Hybrid

Range Rover P400e

Range Rover Sport P400e

Volvo XC90 Recharge T8

Estate car

Volvo V60 Recharge T8

Volvo V90 Recharge T8

Kia Ceed SW PHEV

Skoda Superb Estate iV

Volkswagen Passat Estate GTE

Executive car

BMW 3 Series 330e

BMW 5 Series 530e

Mercedes C-Class C300de

Mercedes E-Class E300e

Mercedes E-Class E300de

Skoda Superb iV

Volkswagen Passat GTE

Volvo S60 Recharge T8

Volvo S90 Recharge T8

Performance car

BMW i8

Polestar 1

Porsche Panamera E-Hybrid/ Porsche Panamera Turbo S E-Hybrid

