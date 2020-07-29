What Car? reveals contenders for inaugural Electric Car Awards
What Car? is to hold its inaugural Electric Car Awards on 5 August, revealing the best electric and plug-in hybrid cars available.
The Electric Car Awards were launched following a boom in interest in electrified models from consumers on whatcar.com during and after lockdown, and the recent exponential growth in the number of models being launched into the market. The awards will name the best pure electric and plug-in hybrid models in a variety of buyer-friendly categories in order to support consumers looking to make the decision to switch to an electrified vehicle.
Previous research of 6925 in-market buyers by What Car? found 23.25% were now more likely to consider purchasing an electric or hybrid vehicle due to the recent Covid-19 pandemic.
Says What Car? editor Steve Huntingford:
“The number of people looking to make the switch and buy an electric vehicle is growing rapidly, and so too is the complexity of the choices they have to make. These awards put What Car? in the perfect position to support people on that journey.
“Whether someone is trying to understand the complexities of charging, research which car they should buy or actually get in contact with a dealer to buy a car with our guaranteed Target Price saving, our goal is to always be there to help them get the very best car for their needs and budget.”
The best electric cars will be named in the following categories: Value car, Small car, Family car, Family SUV, Luxury SUV, Executive car, Performance car and Seven-seater.
The best plug-in hybrids will be named in these categories: Family car, Small SUV, Large SUV, Luxury SUV, Estate car, Executive car, Performance car and Seven-seater.
The very best electric and plug-in hybrid cars will also be celebrated at What Car?’s annual Car of the Year Awards event in January.
WHAT CAR? ELECTRIC AWARDS – THE CONTENDERS
ELECTRIC CARS
Value car
Seat Mii Electric
Skoda Citigo-e iV
Smart Fortwo EQ
Volkswagen e-Up
Small car
Honda E
Mini Electric
Peugeot e-208
Renault Zoe
Vauxhall Corsa-e
Family car
Hyundai Ioniq Electric
Nissan Leaf
Toyota Mirai
Volkswagen e-Golf
Family SUV
DS 3 Crossback E-Tense
Hyundai Kona Electric
Kia e-Niro
Kia Soul EV
MG ZS EV
Peugeot e-2008
Luxury SUV
Audi E-tron
Audi E-tron Sportback
Jaguar I-Pace
Mercedes EQC
Executive car
Polestar 2
Tesla Model 3
Tesla Model S
Performance car
Porsche Taycan
Tesla Model 3 Performance
Tesla Model S Performance
Seven-seater
Tesla Model X
Nissan E-NV200 Combi 7st
HYBRID CARS
Family car
Hyundai Ioniq PHEV
Kia XCeed PHEV
Mercedes A-Class A250e
Toyota Prius Plug-in
Small SUV
BMW X1 xDrive25e
Kia Niro PHEV
Mini Countryman All4 PHEV
Peugeot 3008 Hybrid
Vauxhall Grandland X Hybrid
Volvo XC40 Recharge T5
Large SUV
Audi Q5 55 TFSIe
BMW X3 xDrive30e
Ford Kuga PHEV
Hyundai Nexo
Mercedes GLC 300e
Mercedes GLC Coupe 300e
Mitsubishi Outlander PHEV
Volvo XC60 Recharge T8
Luxury SUV
Audi Q7 55/60 TFSIe
BMW X5 xDrive45e
Porsche Cayenne E-Hybrid/Turbo S E-Hybrid
Porsche Cayenne Coupe E-Hybrid/Turbo S E-Hybrid
Range Rover P400e
Range Rover Sport P400e
Volvo XC90 Recharge T8
Estate car
Volvo V60 Recharge T8
Volvo V90 Recharge T8
Kia Ceed SW PHEV
Skoda Superb Estate iV
Volkswagen Passat Estate GTE
Executive car
BMW 3 Series 330e
BMW 5 Series 530e
Mercedes C-Class C300de
Mercedes E-Class E300e
Mercedes E-Class E300de
Skoda Superb iV
Volkswagen Passat GTE
Volvo S60 Recharge T8
Volvo S90 Recharge T8
Performance car
BMW i8
Polestar 1
Porsche Panamera E-Hybrid/ Porsche Panamera Turbo S E-Hybrid