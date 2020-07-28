Nextbase launches 622GW Dash Cam with what3words

Share

With dashcam sales have increased by 850% over the past 4 years, Nextbase is pleased to announce the next generation 622GW 4K Dash Cam launching today (28th July 2020).

The 622GW brings together Alexa voice control, emergency SOS alerts, and the what3words location system into a unit costing £249/$399 RRP from Halfords and www.nextbase.com.

Recording at 30fps and Super Slow Motion at 120fps, the 622GW features the latest Ambarella H22 quad-core chipset covering the driver’s car from multiple angles at the highest level of filming quality possible.

Digital Image Stabilisation helps to smooth out bumps in the road while Extreme Weather Mode keeps you covered thanks to inbuilt algorithms that provide the clearest image quality possible in all conditions. Also on board is Enhanced Night Vision with larger pixels and automatic brightness detection.

With this model Emergency SOS (available in models 322GW and up) has been upgraded with what3words. This geocode system pinpoints the user’s precise location within 3 metres, allowing drivers to relay their location to emergency services — even if they have no data reception or wifi. The popular geocode system has never been used before in a Dash Cam but will offer a critical, failsafe option for drivers globally, claims Nextbase. The 622GW also introduces ultra-fast 5GHz Wi-Fi, offering Dual 2.4GHz + 5GHz Wi-Fi for the fastest possible transfer speeds. This allows drivers to download footage from the 622GW onto their phones more than six times faster than before, whilst delivering the best possible image quality at all times.

As with all Nextbase Series 2 Dash Cams the 622GW includes Intelligent parking mode to protect your car in the parking lot. Using its finely tuned G-Force detection system developed in the UK, the 622GW will automatically start recording if someone bumps your vehicle to make sure their details are captured, without the need for power from your car.

Says Richard Browning, director of Nextbase:

“With a range of world-firsts, including cinematic Digital Image Stabilisation and 4K HD recording, we’ve raised the bar for advancements in Dash Cam technology. The addition of what3words, as well as Emergency SOS, also makes the 622GW the biggest safety upgrade for your car yet. As part of our commitment to Vision Zero, we are continuing to focus on innovating and expanding our products’ features to make the roads safer and more secure for drivers.”

Specifications

Resolution

4K @ 30fps

1440 @ 60fps

1080p at 120fps (Super Slow Motion)

Ambarella H22 quad-core processor

Capable of 4K and Full HD simultaneously

Lens

6 layer f1.3

Bluetooth

Bluetooth 5.0

Emergency Alert System

ESOS with w3w location system

Screen

3” LED HD IPS Touch Screen

Super Slow Motion

1080p HD @ 120fps

GPS

10Hz

Polarising Filter

Removable filter for optimum recording quality

Wi-Fi

Hyper – 5GHZ

Module Compatibility

Rear View Camera, Rear Window Camera, Cabin View Camera, Front – 4K, Rear – 1080p

Alexa Voice Control

Dedicated Alexa Skill brings voice control to the 622GW

140° Viewing Angle

SD Card Compatibility

128GB U3 SD Card required

For full product information, please visit //www.nextbase.com/.

