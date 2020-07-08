Kitronik Launches :Move Motor for BBC Micro:bit  

Share

Kitronik, the Nottingham based electronics and educational technology company that supplies schools across the world, has launched its latest product for use with the BBC micro:bit – the :Move Motor.

The :Move Motor is a robotic buggy that can be coded using the BBC micro:bit or the Adafruit Clue. A more advanced buggy than Kitronik’s popular :Move Mini, the :Move Motor has been designed to be feature rich at a low-price point and requires minimal assembly with no soldering.

This makes it an ideal introduction to coding and buggy robotics for students and an ideal project for parents who are home-schooling during lockdown. As the buggy uses the BBC micro:bit and Microsoft’s MakeCode Editor, many young people will already be familiar with how to code the device and will be well placed to extend their learning through fun at home. For more experienced coders, the buggy can also be coded using Python.

Kevin Spurr, Kitronik co-founder and Director comments:

“For some people, the prospect of having to do soldering or complex assembly prior to being able to code the device is off-putting. This is why we have designed the :Move Motor to be ready to go straight from the box. All you need to do is push the wheels on, add the micro:bit to the edge connector, and you’re ready to play.”

“The buggy can be coded using the Microsoft MakeCode Editor, and is powered by the BBC micro:bit, something which is used extensively in schools so students can carry on their learning at home. For those new to coding, we have produced a set of custom made code blocks to make it as easy as possible for people to get up and running with the buggy.”

To support parents, teachers and students using the buggy, the :Move Motor has an accompanying set of free learning resources. The step by step guidance will be of particular value to parents supporting learning at home, as will the range of online tutorials on the Kitronik website.

Using the device enables youngsters to extend their capabilities in STEM subjects, claims the manufacturer, with a particular focus on learning about movement, how to utilise light and sound, obstacle detection and avoidance, and how to code :MOVE Motor to follow a line. When used in conjunction with the micro:bit’s radio features, the possibilities for exploration, design and evaluation are endless.

The :Move Motor is available to purchase via the Kitronik website HERE for £20.95 and is also available via a range of distributors including Pimoroni (UK), CPC (UK), Small Devices (Australia), RATO Education (Belgium) and Vígvári Rendszerház Kft (Hungary).

The buggy has been designed and built in the UK and has been costed at a price point that ensures distributors’ margins remain healthy.

Key features include:

No soldering and easy assembly

Two bi-direction DC motors

Ultrasonic distance and line following sensors on-board

A Piezo sounder and pen mount

4 full-colour programmable ZIP LEDs

Two pin outputs. These are ideal for servo connections but can be used for other inputs and outputs

Built in battery holder

Power switch to conserve the batteries

