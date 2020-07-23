Berlin-based Grover launches monthly rental e-scooter

Share



Here’s an interesting idea. It’s an e-scooter from Berlin-based company Grover that you rent monthly or annually, rather than paying for outright or on a pay-per-ride basis.

Grover’s new e-scooter model is based on its customer survey insights showing that monthly e-scooter subscribers use their scooters for daily, essential trips rather than spontaneous and leisure rides. With a range of 25km, the new model is the perfect choice for daily, short and medium-length trips to and from work or university, claims Grover.

At just under 13kg, it is lightweight and foldable, easily stored away, and quickly charged for use on-the-go. Grover’s e-scooter is available on Grover.com from today—starting at €24.90 per month when selecting the 12-month subscription plan—and delivered straight to the customer’s door within just a few business days. As with all of Grover’s rental products, subscribers are covered for accidental damage with ‘Grover Care’ covering 90 percent of repair costs.

As European cities emerge from coronavirus lockdowns, e-scooters are becoming more popular especially with commuters reluctant to take train services. Grover first launched its e-scooter monthly subscription service ‘GroverGo’ on the German market in February 2019 as an alternative to the common pay-per-ride offering.

Says Grover’s CEO and Founder Michael Cassau.

“In the past months we’ve seen that compact, light-weight e-scooters with slightly shorter ranges are popular amongst our subscribers. Grover’s e-scooter is our answer to people’s changing mobility habits. Our e-scooter is the perfect alternative to public transport and the well-known pay-per-ride services, allowing subscribers to go beyond the last mile and reach their daily destinations quickly and conveniently, all while avoiding shared spaces or surfaces.”

Unlike with shared, on-demand services, Grover’s subscribers rent their e-scooters individually and can use them exclusively as their own and without any set geographical boundaries during their subscription period. Thanks to a fixed monthly fee, subscribers also have full transparency and control over how much their scooter is costing them.

