Two in three people would ride e-scooter to work, claims survey

As government trials of rental e-scooter schemes get underway this month, a Venson Automotive Solutions survey shows two thirds of consumers welcome the acceleration of plans to accommodate alternative electric vehicles on UK roads.

64% of respondents to a survey commissioned by the fleet management specialist said they would consider using an e-scooter as an alternative to public transport if the trials prove successful and schemes launch nationwide. This puts e-scooters ahead of e-bikes and e-motorbikes, which 41% and 21% would consider riding on their commute.

Of the 200 consumers who took part in the survey, the younger age groups are – perhaps not surprisingly – the most likely to give e-scooters a try: 85% of 18-24s and approximately half of over 55s said they would consider trying an e-scooter. Overall, respondents were positive about the impact of the trial, with the majority saying it was a great way to get people out of their cars, and to reduce carbon emissions.

However, in contrast many have safety concerns. 40% of consumers believe the government’s proposed rider rules would be broken, such as scooting on pavements which is currently banned. 37% are worried it could be hazardous for pedestrians and other road users if too many people ride e-scooters, with women being more concerned – 41% of women compared with 27% of men.

The Government proposals currently state that it is not a legal requirement for riders to have training or wear helmets. Just 11% of survey respondents agree this is the right approach – 58% believe both training and helmets should be required, and 31% believe training is unnecessary but helmets should be compulsory.

Younger potential riders would be most comfortable with just helmets – 62% said that would be enough, and just 23% believe training should be required. Women are again more cautious, with 63% of women and 51% of men stating that training and helmets should be legal requirements for e-scooter riders.

Alison Bell, Marketing Director at Venson Automotive Solutions commented:

“We look forward to seeing the results of the trials to understand whether this mode of transport will join the mosaic of sustainable business mobility. With manufacturers such as Seat, Daimler and Volkswagen having already invested in the technology, the ability to combine modes of transport for last mile commutes and perhaps even small parcel deliveries is interesting and exciting.

“However, as the survey respondents highlighted there are still some safety concerns which we hope to see resolved during the trials, so that e-scooters can become a safe and environmentally friendly option.”

