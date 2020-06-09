Swann launches wire free security camera

Share





DIY home security firm Swann has launched a wire free Security Camera that it claims can be set-up in seconds and which can be mounted both indoors or outdoors.

Featuring free facial recognition for up to ten people, the wire free camera also boasts True Detect™ heat and motion sensing as well as infrared night vision that allows you to see in the dark up to 8 metres from the camera.

The new camera delivers 1080p images and can be used equally effectively indoors and outdoors. Weatherproof, it comes with an IP65 rating that makes it able to withstand rain, snow and heat, all year round.

Says Mike Lucas, CEO, Swann:

“We are proud to announce the release of the new wire-free Security Camera, which delivers high-performance smart security with a comprehensive set of features while keeping true to our tradition of low cost of ownership and ease of use.”

“With both a microphone and a speaker, users can have two-way conversations with anyone near the camera. That can mean scaring off intruders or telling a delivery worker where to safely place that all-important delivery. Alternatively, if the camera is indoors, you can utilise it as a perfect way to keep in touch with elderly, family or pets.”



On board is an ultra-wide 180° viewing angle, optimising your view of the environment, and picking up activity at the edges that can be missed by other cameras. This also makes it able to deliver complete coverage using fewer cameras and bringing down the cost of home security. In addition, the Swann Wire-Free Security Camera is protected by two-factor authentication, 128-bit bank-level encryption of video and data and a personalised username and password safeguards.

Completely free local and cloud storage means your footage is saved to a secure cloud (for seven days rolling) and local back-up (for two days rolling) with added storage available via subscription services. Control is via the Swann Security app which can also be used to control additional cameras.

The Swann Wire-Free Security Camera (£149.99/US$149/AU$249) is available directly from Swann or leading online retailers.

