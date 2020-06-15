Scooter searches on rise as Brits seek alternative to public transport

Share





Following the UK Government’s decision to make wearing face coverings mandatory on all public transport from today (15th June), Auto Trader has seen a large rise in searches for bikes, mopeds and scooters.

The UK’s largest digital marketplace for new and used cars, Auto Trader has reported that advert views for mopeds increased by 32% w/c 25th May and 48% w/c 1st June compared to the same periods last year. During these same time frames, the number of leads that consumers sent moped retailers also grew significantly year-on-year by 100% (w/c 25th May) and 219% (w/c 1st June).

Scooters were no different, with advert views jumping up by 41% (w/c 25th May) and 59% (w/c 1st June). Vehicle retailer leads for scooters is where the biggest spikes can be seen; they increased by 209% year-on-year in the week commencing 25th May and 180% w/c 1st June.

There’s also been a growing interest in motorbikes compared to last year. Advert views for motorbikes on Auto Trader increased by 25% w/c 25th May and 32% w/c 1st June.

Not only are Brits researching these alternatives to public transport, but they’re getting serious about using them soon. RideTo, the UK’s number 1 platform for motorcycle training, has seen Compulsory Basic Training (CBT) course demand increase by 100% from this time last year.

Auto Trader’s Rory Reid comments:

“Searches for mopeds, bikes and scooters have seen a huge spike compared to this time last year, and it’s no coincidence that this has followed Boris Johnson urging the public not to go on buses, trams and trains wherever they can avoid it.

“It seems to be part and parcel of getting into a ‘new normal’. They’re relatively cheap options for commuting, they can help you get around easily in congested urban areas, and they’re easier to park in tight spots. They can also be a much more viable option than walking or cycling for the majority of people whose commute is longer than five miles.”

The most searched for motorbikes, mopeds and scooters on Auto Trader are below:

Top ten most searched for motorbikes

Position Make and model 1 Harley-Davidson Sportster 2 Harley-Davidson Softail 3 Yamaha R1 CBR1000RR 4 Honda Fireblade 5 Yamaha R6 6 BMW S1000RR 7 Kawasaki ZX-6R 8 BMW R1200GS 9 Honda CBR600F 10 Honda CBR600RR

Top ten most searched for mopeds and scooters

Position Make and model 1 Yamaha X-MAX 2 Piaggio Vespa GTS 3 Honda PCX125 4 Honda Vision 5 Piaggio Vespa LX 6 Suzuki UH 7 Yamaha TMAX 8 Peugeuot Kisbee 9 Piaggio Vespa Primavera 10 Yamaha Delight

