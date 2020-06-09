Hublot introduces Big Bang e smartwatch

Share





New from luxury Swiss Watch manufacturer Hublot is a smart watch, dubbed the Big Bang e, which it claims combines tradition and innovation with cutting-edge materials.

As well as the from the “Time Only” analogue function, the Big Bang e features interpretations of traditional watch complications, such as a Perpetual Calendar with an immaculately precise moon phase as well as a second GMT time zone.

Powered with Wear OS by Google, the Big Bang e enables customization to the smartwatch experience. The wearer can access apps on Google Play, get answers on the go with Google Assistant and make fast simple payments with Google Pay.

For a more personal experience, they can easily swipe to helpful information and stay up to date with notifications and messages. In addition, dials specifically created by Hublot ambassadors and Friends of the Brand will be gradually unveiled.



Available in a 42 mm case, in either titanium (£4300) or black ceramic (£4800), the Big Bang e’s features metalised hour numerals underneath a scratchproof sapphire crystal, covered with an AMOLED high definition touchscreen.

Just like a mechanical version of the Big Bang, its rotary crown with integrated pusher is used to activate the controls for its electronic module. Hublot guarantees the watch is water-resistant to a depth of 30 metres.

Another features is that every three hours the dial changes colour, meaning eight creations are displayed in sequence over a 24-hour period. Each of these is based on a specific colour: Happy Yellow, Magic Blue, Orange Dynamite, All White, Lucky Green, Magic Red, Rainbow Spirit and Black Magic. And that is not all. Every full hour is marked with the appearance of an animation that lasts five seconds. See pic above.

