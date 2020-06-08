Ford Fiesta now with EcoBoost Hybrid technology

Share



The popular Ford Fiesta compact hatchback is now available to order with 48-volt mild hybrid technology. Costing from £19,860, the Ford EcoBoost Hybrid also boasts new driver assistance technologies including Adaptive Cruise Control with Stop & Go and Speed Sign Recognition.

“Adding EcoBoost Hybrid technology to Fiesta’s best-in-class driving dynamics means customers can have even more power and still go further on a tank of fuel,” says Roelant de Waard, vice president, Marketing, Sales & Service, Ford of Europe. “The Fiesta EcoBoost Hybrid will help Ford bring the benefits of electrification to more drivers than ever before.”

Available in 125 PS and 155 PS power outputs, the Fiesta EcoBoost Hybrid models feature a belt-driven integrated starter/generator (BISG) in place of the standard alternator, enabling recovery and storage of energy usually lost during braking and coasting to charge a 48-volt lithium-ion air-cooled battery pack.

Fiesta’s non-hybrid models have also been enhanced with the latest generation 1.0‑litre EcoBoost petrol engine and a new seven-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission for optimised fuel efficiency and CO 2 emissions.

In addition, Ford claims the Fiesta is now better connected than ever following the introduction of a standard FordPass Connect modem enabling a range of functions using the FordPass mobile app.

Available with the seven-speed dual clutch automatic transmission, Stop & Go enables the Available Adaptive Cruise Control (ACC) to bring the vehicle to a complete halt in stop-start traffic and automatically pull away if the stopping duration is less than 3 seconds. For stopping durations greater than 3 seconds, the driver can push a steering wheel button or gently apply the accelerator to pull away.

Standard FordPass Connect modem technology allows customers to remotely control a selection of vehicle features from any location with a mobile data signal. In addition to helping drivers plan faster, customers can use the FordPass mobile app to operate Door Lock Unlock, Remote Start for Fiesta models with seven-speed automatic transmission, Vehicle Locator, and Vehicle Status for checking fuel level, alarm status, tyre pressures, oil life and more.

Fiesta’s SYNC 3 communications and entertainment system has also been updated to be more intuitive and easier to use, with a new user interface that features larger buttons displayed on the 8-inch colour touchscreen. Apple CarPlay and Android Auto™ compatibility remain included free-of-charge. A new wireless charging pad also is offered, helping occupants charge smartphones on the move.

Further updates for the Fiesta range include:

Perpendicular Park Assist functionality now added to Active Park Assist for Fiesta Active and ST‑Line variants, helping drivers park hands-free side-by-side with other cars

Cross Traffic Alert enhanced with Active Braking, to provide drivers with a warning when reversing of vehicles that may soon be crossing behind them, and now able to apply the brakes to avoid or mitigate the effects of collisions if drivers do not respond to warnings

New Sport and Trail Selectable Drive Modes added to the existing Normal, Eco and Slippery modes for the Fiesta Active, helping drivers fully exploit Fiesta’s fun to drive character and more easily tackle soft and deformable surfaces

Fiesta’s available premium B&O Sound System sub-woofer is relocated to the wheel arch to maximise luggage space and make a spare wheel available in combination with the B&O Sound System

“Fiesta is now easier to enjoy than ever. With FordPass Connect you can lock and unlock, find where you parked, check your last trip and make sure you have enough fuel for your next journey all from the palm of your hand, so you’re always ready to go,” adds Ford’s de Waard.

Ford claims is will offer electrified version of every passenger vehicle it brings to market in Europe and will grow its range of electrified vehicles in Europe to 18 on sale before the end of 2021.

Fiesta Power (PS) CO 2 from (g/km WLTP) MPG Performance from (WLTP) 1.0-litre EcoBoost

6-speed manual 95 116 53.3 1.0-litre EcoBoost

7-speed auto 125 129 49.5 1.0-litre EcoBoost Hybrid

6-speed manual 125 109 57.6 1.0-litre EcoBoost Hybrid

6-speed manual 155 116 55.4 1.5-litre TDCi

6-speed manual 85 114 62.8

