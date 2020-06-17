DOOGEE S88 Pro – rugged phone for just $199

Share

DOOGEE has announced its latest phone, the DOOGEE S88 Pro. A rugged smartphone, it is packed full of features including a 10,000 mAh battery, a triple camera as well as offering IP68 water proof and drop proof protection.

It is available in Army Green, Fire Orange and Mineral Black from the DOOGEE online store and AliExpress globally for a pre-order (15th-21st June) price of $199.99 (RRP $249.99).

Running on Android 10 OS, the S88 Pro has support for 20:9 displays at full HD+ resolution and features an LED back light under the black translucent tempered glass which lights up for calls, messages, music and other notifications in different colours dependent on the notification.

For example, the LED back light shows as blue for messages and calls, red for other notifications and can be blue/green/red for music.

The 6.3” Full HD waterdrop screen is protected by Corning Gorilla Glass to allow it to resist daily drops and it features 1500:1 contrast, 410 PPI pixel density and 1080 x 2340 resolution. Also on board is a gesture navigation system which can be controlled by swiping to open different aspects of the menu, apps or to operate Google Assistant.

Rugged Capabilities

Built for intensive outdoor use and to withstand all environments, the DOOGEE S88 Pro has an IP68 rating and has been tested in all conditions to ensure it is resistant to damage from being dropped from up to 1.5 metres in height as well as being waterproof up to 2 meters depth.

It even comes with a survival software pack to make it not only a great rugged phone but also a professional phone for any hiking lovers. The apps available are ideal for those adventurous walkers, including compass, sound meter, height measure, magnifier and plenty more essential apps for activities.

Camera

On board is an AI triple rear camera, comprising 21MP SONY IMX230 main camera, 8MP 130° ultra-wide-angle lens and 8MP macro lens to give a premium quality and experience for photography. The SONY IMX230 chip ensures that images taken of fast-moving objects or people remain clear and sharp as well as having an integrated HDR for high resolution stills and 4K video when in dark or night-time scenes, claims DOOGEE.

In addition to the rear camera, the S88 Pro also includes a Samsung S5K3 16MP selfie camera with an 80° wide angle lens. This camera can be used to enhance facial features and it automatically identifies ages and smoothens different skin tones depending on gender!

Battery & Reverse Wireless Charging

Featuring 10,000mAh battery, the DOOGEE S88 Pro can provide 10-15 days of normal use, claims the manufacturer. Additionally, the S88 Pro features 5W reverse wireless charging allowing it to charge other devices without cables for ultra-convenience. Finally, for enhanced security, the S88 Pro includes both face recognition as well as NFC and side fingerprint recognition to unlock the phone.

The DOOGEE S88 Pro is available in Army Green, Fire Orange and Mineral Black from the DOOGEE online store globally and AliExpress for $199.99 pre-order price (RPP $249.99).

