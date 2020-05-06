Women better at cybersecurity than men, claims Nordpass survey

Share





Women are better at cybersecurity and protecting themselves online, new research by NordPass suggests. The survey revealed that women are more concerned about the potential harm of their personal online accounts being hacked. They also tend to use unique passwords more often than men.

43% of women always use a unique password for online store accounts, 57% for banks and other financial institutions, 50% for personal email, and 38% for communication apps. In comparison, only 36% of men use unique passwords for online stores, 50% for banks and other financial accounts, 42% for personal email, and 31% for communication apps.

“Using unique passwords for your accounts is one of the best things you can do for your online safety,” says Chad Hammond, security expert at NordPass. “People who reuse passwords for different accounts are at a higher risk of getting hacked.”

Good cyber hygiene shows results — fewer women fall victim to cybercrime. Out of all surveyed people, 22% have been victims. 46% of the victims were women, whereas 54% were men.

The same survey also discovered that younger people tend to be more irresponsible when it comes to securing their accounts. 18-24 year-olds are the least worried about password security and the harm caused by hacking, whereas 25-35 year-olds are the most concerned about the possible damage. However, their usage of unique passwords does not differ from other age groups.

NordPass research also revealed that, overall, most people find password management troublesome. In fact, more than 30% of people think that resetting and coping with passwords is hugely stressful and comparable to the stress of retiring.

However, losing a vital password without a password reset option is far more stressful. 68% of the respondents agreed that it’s as stressful as dismissal from work or changing jobs.

Data breach and identity theft were deemed even more stressful. 78% of respondents compared data breach to personal injury, illness, and financial problems. 82% compared identity theft to having personal documents stolen or losing a wallet.

“Although stressful, effective password management is crucial. The total cost of reported cybercrimes exceeded $3.5 billion in 2019, and it is unlikely to fall. Therefore, coming up with strong and unique passwords is the least people can do to protect themselves online,” says Chad Hammond, security expert at NordPass.

Methodology: Password manager NordPass anonymously surveyed 700 people in the UK, and 700 people in the US to find about consumers’ password habits as well as understand how much of a burden password managing is to most people.

