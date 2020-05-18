Volkswagen launches first fully electric van, ABT eTransporter 6.1

Share





With so many of us getting parcels from online orders, making sure they can be delivered in an environmentally-responsible way is now more important than ever. Volkswagen Commercial Vehicles has launched its first fully electric van in the UK with prices for the zero-emission ABT eTransporter 6.1 starting from £42,060 excluding VAT.

Developed in collaboration with Premium Partner ABT e-Line, the ABT eTransporter combines fast charging and high load capacity. The model offers an all-electric range of up to 82 miles with a cargo space of 6.7m3. Flexible charging options allow for 80 per cent charge in just 45 minutes.

The ABT eTransporter 6.1 delivers a maximum power output of 110PS (83kW), with a 0-62mph time of just 17.4 seconds. The technically-advanced and lightweight electric motor provides smooth and quiet driving, low maintenance requirements and instant maximum torque. This is connected to the battery via the power electronics that supply energy to both the on-board electronics and the electric motor.

The ABT eTransporter 6.1 is also fitted with regenerative braking, switching the drive motor to generator operation to recover energy lost when braking. The resulting current is fed back into the battery and stored for later use.

The driver is able to see the battery status from the instrument cluster, where the usual rev counter dial has been replaced with a power meter. When the needle is in the green, the battery is being charged by recuperating energy that would otherwise be lost during braking. The blue area denotes the optimum speeds and acceleration for the most economical driving, while the charge level indicator states the current charge in the battery.

The ABT eTransporter 6.1 features a modified dual clutch transmission DSG, combining the conventional system with the requirements of an electric drive to develop sufficient power in any driving situation. When Drive (‘D’) is selected, the motor will deliver 75% power to maximise range, with the kickdown function on the gear shift providing 100% power and torque, maximising performance.

The new ABT eTransporter 6.1 supports up to 50kW DC charging using a CCS connector, which means the vehicle’s lithium-ion battery can achieve a charging state of 80 per cent within approximately 45 minutes. This is ideal for vans working a busy shift pattern which need to be on the road and working, claims Volkswagen.

The new ABT eTransporter 6.1 can support AC charging up to 7.2kW. This can be done by using a wallbox, which will charge the lithium-ion battery in approximately five and a half hours.

Technology

The ABT eTransporter 6.1 is equipped as standard with a DAB+ radio system with 6.5-inch touchscreen and four loudspeakers, SD card slot, Bluetooth® handsfree and two USB interfaces (type-C) in the dashboard. Volkswagen AppConnect, which allows you to bring smartphone apps onto your infotainment system’s touchscreen, is also standard alongside a comprehensive suite of driver assistance systems, including Front Assist with City Emergency Braking System, rear parking sensors and Crosswind Assist.For more details on Volkswagen Commercial Vehicles’ award-winning range of products and services, or to find your nearest Van Centre, please visit www.volkswagen-vans.co.uk.

