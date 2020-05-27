Virgin Media adds Sky Nature and Sky Documentaries channels 

Share

Virgin TV customers can now watch the two new channels

Both channels will show award-winning documentaries and top nature programmes

Virgin Media has added two of Sky’s latest channels to its TV platform: Sky Nature and Sky Documentaries.

From today (Wednesday 27 May), both channels will be available in HD to all Maxit TV (previously named Full House) customers at no extra cost.

Sky Documentaries brings together world class documentaries from award-winning film makers across a number of genres.

This includes the Hillary Clinton biopic Hillary; scam story McMillions; Muhammad Ali tale Ali & Cavett: The Tale of The Tapes; music documentary Wu-Tang Clan: Of Mics and Men; and The Plastic Nile, which looks at the impact of pollution on the world’s longest river.

The second new channel, Sky Nature, is dedicated to exploring the beauty and wonder of the natural world. In addition to family favourites from David Attenborough, exciting new documentaries Wild Animal Babies; Gangs of Lemur Island; Africa’s Underwater Wonder and many others will all be available to watch.

Says David Bouchier, Chief Digital Entertainment Officer at Virgin Media:

“We are delighted to be adding these two new powerful Sky channels for our premium TV customers. With some of the best factual and nature programming on the planet, these channels offer diverting stories and an escape into the natural world at this difficult time.”

Sky Documentaries (channel 277) and Sky Nature (channel 279) is available to all Maxit TV (previously named Full House) customers at no extra cost.

For latest tech stories go to TechDigest.tv

