Top 10 factors when buying Electric Vehicle

Share

According to the latest research over half of us are still unsure about buying an electric vehicle. But what are the main factors that are stopping us from taking the electric leap? Chris Price reports…

Trusting the technology, saving money, convenient and quick charging, and being able to travel a long distance on a single charge are just some of the biggest roadblocks, it seems.

A recent survey by Opinium of 2000 UK drivers, commissioned by InsuretheGap, a supplier of GAP (Guaranteed Asset Protection), reveals, that 57% of drivers are still too daunted by the issues around electric vehicles to buy one (men 54% and women 59%). Older drivers are even more likely to feel this (over 55s, 62%, and 18 – 34s, 50%).

73% also say that owning an electric car is not feasible as charging points are too scarce, rising to 80% of over 55s. Rural dwellers (77%) are more likely to say this, than urban drivers (64%).

Urban areas currently have the highest concentration of battery electric and plug-in hybrid cars, with Greater London, the highest (26,513), followed closely by Birmingham (24,431) and Peterborough (12,493).

A fifth (21%) of drivers say their mileage is also too high to make an electric car practical (men 23% and women 19%).

Says Ben Wooltorton, Chief Operating Office of InsuretheGap.com:

“Sales of electric vehicles (EVs) more than doubled last year which shows that car buyers are starting to see them as a real alternative to petrol and diesel; and as the infrastructure to support EVs improves and prices become more competitive, this trend can only continue.

“The current COVID-19 crisis might also cause people to have different vehicle needs in the future, if they’re working from home more and also perhaps not travelling as far or as often. But there’s no doubt that take-up is dependent on the physical infrastructure being in place to support EVs.”

The survey finds the top ten factors that would sway drivers to buy an electric car are as follows:

TOP 10 FACTORS WHEN BUYING ELECTRIC CAR

66% want quick and convenient charging: Drivers want to be able to charge their car at home quickly, and 39% also want a battery that can be charged in less than ten minutes; 56% want to save money: Drivers want an electric car with lower running and maintenance costs than a petrol / diesel car, and which will decrease their taxes or not add significantly to their electricity bill 48% want to be able to travel at least 200 miles on a single charge 43% want the battery to last for at least a few years 39% want a government grant towards the purchase of an electric vehicle. Some low emission vehicles are eligible for a government grant of up to 35% of the purchase price, up to a maximum of £3,000 34% need to trust the technology 31% want a driving performance as good as a traditional petrol / diesel car 24% want to know that they are contributing to helping the environment 24% want to know that the car will hold its value 20% want to know that the car’s electric battery is recyclable

For latest tech stories go to TechDigest.tv

Share this: Email

Facebook

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Print

Reddit

Twitter

Tumblr

Pocket



Like this: Like Loading...