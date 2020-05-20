Skoda introduces Turn Assist for fourth-gen Octavia

Share





ŠKODA has revealed a raft of technology features, including Turn Assist and Side Assist, for the fourth-generation Octavia, due to be released in UK showrooms this summer.

Using the Octavia’s on-board cameras, the Turn Assist feature will be able to monitor oncoming traffic when turning right at a junction as well as identify cyclists and pedestrians. If immediate danger is detected when executing a manoeuvre, the vehicle will be brought to a complete standstill, triggering the warning signal and preventing a possible collision.

This advanced safety feature will be in standby mode every time the engine is switched on and is activated when the right indicator is on. While the indicator would demonstrate to other road users the intention of the driver, Turn Assist is able to ensure additional assistance so that any potential accident is avoided.

Another first to feature on a ŠKODA is the brand’s new Exit Warning technology, which is part of the Blind Spot Detection system and comes into effect when the car is parked up. Monitoring the rear and sides of the vehicle, the system warns the driver and other passengers when it may not be safe to open their door through the use of visual warning lights and sounding an alert, both of which will continue until the hazard has passed or if the doors remain open.

Working on both the front and rear doors, the alert will avoid passengers swinging their doors open and causing a possible collision with a cyclist – known as ‘dooring’ – or any other road users.

The cameras in the new Octavia are able to observe possible hazards to the rear of the vehicle up to a distance of 35 metres and at angle of approximately 120°, providing greater assurance for drivers and passengers on when it is safe to exit the car.

Complementing both Turn Assist and Exit Warning is Collision Avoidance Assist, with the new Octavia the first ŠKODA to become equipped with this technology. The front cameras of the vehicle are able to detect an impending accident and perform a controlled evasive manoeuvre around the hazard, whether that’s other vehicles, a cyclist or a pedestrian.

The system uses real-time data provided by the array of cameras and radars to calculate the most appropriate, and safest trajectory around the potential danger. This calculation factors in the distance, width and position of the vehicle or obstacle ahead and the system will be able to perform this function at speeds of up to 90mph.

Cyclists will further be protected by the Predictive Cycling Protection feature in the all-new Octavia which uses the front cameras and radar to trigger a cascade of warnings to the driver if a cyclist is detected ahead – and will even engage the emergency brakes if necessary to avoid any possible accident.

