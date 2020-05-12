Milton Keynes EV drivers invited to take part in charging trial

Share



Electric vehicle drivers in Milton Keynes can now apply to trial domestic smart chargers, vehicle to grid (V2G) chargers and home battery storage, with the option to keep the equipment at the end of the project.

The project is investigating ways to balance the peaks of electricity use associated with charging electric vehicles at home. CrowdCharge is delivering the trial on behalf of Milton Keynes Council, with Flexitricity as the energy demand response partner.

The Domestic Energy Balancing EV Charging project aims to trial a range of charging technologies, using CrowdCharge’s digital charger and battery energy management platform. The ultimate aim is for these technologies to be available for EV owners to save money and reduce demand on electricity networks through balancing the load on the grid.

Trial participants will receive an incentive reward from the value of £10 per month, assuming minimum participation parameters are met, such as charging their EV for a full cycle ten times per month over the 12-month trial duration.

Participants will also be able to keep the technologies at the end of the trial for ownership transfer fees of just £100 for the smart charger, £250 for the V2G charger and £250 for the stationary battery storage device.

An assessment of the technologies, and how they can work together effectively, will be published at the end of the trial.

A limited number of drivers of any make or model of electric vehicle who are resident in the Milton Keynes Council area can now apply to be part of the Domestic Energy Balancing EV Charging project. To take part in the V2G element of the trial, participants must have a Nissan EV with a battery capacity of at least 30kWh or more.

The project also plans to engage with a small number of households that have solar PV equipment already installed.

Says Councillor Martin Gowans, Milton Keynes Council Cabinet Member for Planning and Transport, says:

“The Domestic Energy Balancing EV Charging project is one of four pioneering trials which will place Milton Keynes at the forefront of developments in electric vehicle charging technology. The trials, which are part of the city’s Go Ultra Low programme, will focus on advancing and testing new technologies. They will run in the city until December 2021 and the results will be published in early 2022. The trials have the potential to impact on the charging options available to consumers in the future.”

Adds Mike Potter, CEO of CrowdCharge:

“It’s our passion at CrowdCharge to show the world how low carbon technology such as EVs can not only be accommodated in the electricity system but can also help everyone to use more renewable energy. Milton Keynes continues to be at the forefront of the adoption of these technologies and we are really pleased to be a part of its vision for low carbon living.”

The application process for the Domestic Energy Balancing EV Charging project is now open. No home visits will take place during the current COVID-19 restrictions; the timescales for charger installations are subject to confirmation based on government advice in relation to COVID-19.

The Milton Keynes Domestic Energy Balancing project is a Milton Keynes Council and Milton Keynes Go Ultra Low Programme funded project. The Milton Keynes Go Ultra Low project is supported by the Office for Low Emission Vehicles as part of a £9 million investment into the growth of electric vehicles.

For more information and to apply to join the project visit //crowd-charge.com

