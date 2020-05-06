Lamborghini uses AR for virtual launch of Huracán EVO RWD Spyder

Lamborghini is using augmented reality to launch the car in an all-new way during this time of global emergency and social distancing. Using Apple’s AR Quick Look, the company is bringing its latest V10 super sports car directly to customers and fans worldwide: all they need is an iPhone or iPad.

While looking at the Lamborghini website on your iPhone or iPad, simply tap “See in AR” and the new open-top rear-wheel drive model can be admired in people’s driveways, gardens or even sitting rooms.

The virtual experience enables the viewer to rotate and expand the size of the vehicle, including on a 1:1 scale, looking closely at both its exterior and interior details and taking pictures of the new car with a high level of photorealism. This functionality will soon be available for the entire Lamborghini range.

Says Stefano Domenicali, Chairman and CEO of Automobili Lamborghini:

“At a time of major business challenges, Lamborghini is innovating once again and exploring new methods of communication. New technologies have accelerated fast during this time of global emergency, and Lamborghini is pioneering exciting new possibilities. Starting tomorrow, Lamborghini can be in everyone’s home thanks to Apple’s AR technology, which is available on hundreds of millions of AR-enabled devices around the world.”

Adds Phil Schiller, Apple’s senior vice president of Worldwide Marketing:

“Apple cares deeply about the people of Italy and our friends at Lamborghini. We are inspired by their commitment to return to work safely during this critical time.”

“Apple and Lamborghini share a great passion for design and innovation. We are excited to support the launch of the new Lamborghini with Apple’s augmented reality technology, so that their fans around the world can experience it from the safety of their own homes.”

AR requires an iPhone or iPad with iOS 11 and an A9 processor or later. This includes iPhone 6 and later, including iPhone SE, iPad Pro, iPad (5th generation or later), iPad mini (5th generation or later), iPad Air (3rd generation), and iPod touch (7th generation).