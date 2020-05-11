How to Maximise Your Internet Surfing Possibilities with a Proxy

Share



We live in a world where it is possible to grab a computer or a smartphone and do nearly anything online, whether it be shopping online and getting it delivered to your door or searching how to fix a leaky kitchen sink. We may think that our possibilities are endless, but in reality there are many hurdles that we can face as users as lots of content is blocked, preventing us from accessing it. Luckily, this can be easily remedied.

Blocked Content

A common type of blocking online is Geo Blocking which prevents users accessing content due to their geographical location in the world. Our locations can be pinpointed – even down to our streets – due to our IP addresses, which are personal sequences that get logged when we visit sites or are active on the internet.

When we ask the server for permission to access certain content it will assess whether the site has restrictions before allowing us to view it. A popular example of geo blocking would be streaming platforms, such as Netflix. If you are a member of Netflix you have unlimited access to all available shows, but if you have ever travelled abroad you will have noticed that a lot of the content changes depending on where in the world you are. This is because their content is subject to differing geographical blocks and so prevents certain shows or films to be viewed in specific locations.

Proxies

Proxy providers enable you to hide your personal IP address while using the internet, opening doors and bringing you multiple benefits. A proxy will allow you to use rotating IPs which can grant you access to any content you wish to access, despite your location in the world. Not only does a proxy allow you to bypass geo restrictions but it can help grant you access to many different websites that may otherwise deny your access. You can visit Proxyway to delve deeper.

Besides unhindered access to content, safety is a big consideration when on the internet and luckily a proxy can help you to do just that. Due to your IP being hidden you can limit the possibilities of hackers accessing your private information if they manage to worm their way into your network or through public internet – added extra security when you are online and especially beneficial if you find yourself frequently using public connections. A proxy provider may also help to filter out malicious or dangerous sites that could contain viruses or leave you open to hackers.

Proxies can also be role specific and therefore be used for personal tasks, such as online shopping. Many of you will know that it is common for people to use bts when attempting to purchase limited or special items online, but with the help of a proxy – sneaker proxy – you will be able to appear as multiple different users as you will have several IP addresses, maximising your chances of getting your hands on those limited edition trainers.

