Elon Musk’s SpaceX becomes first private company to launch humans into space

Elon Musk’s SpaceX is to make history today when it becomes the first private company to launch humans into space. Although it will take around 10 minutes to reach its initial orbit, the mission has been almost a decade in the making.

On Wednesday, two astronauts sitting in the Crew Dragon, a capsule built by Elon Musk’s SpaceX, will be launched to the International Space Station by the Falcon 9 rocket from Cape Canaveral, Florida.

Though humans have been ferried into space for years, the SpaceX mission marks the first human test flight to be carried out by a private company and the first one from American soil since NASA’s Atlantis shuttle launched nearly a decade ago.