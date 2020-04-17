Which are best places in UK to WFH?

Share



Wandsworth, Southwark and Kingston upon Hull are amongst some of the best locations across the UK to keep calm and WFH with lockdown now extended for a further three weeks.

These areas are home to the best download speeds at the cheapest cost, according to new research by GetAgent.co.uk , with Argyll and Bute and Devon amongst some of the worst connected areas.

With the vast majority of us looking at a long stretch of working from home we’re about to find out how good our broadband provider really is, as our whole neighbourhood puts pressure on the service through heightened use during working hours in particular.

While we may be fine streaming our latest binge-worthy Netflix show, many of us might struggle when it comes to those company-wide video conference calls or opening those mile-long spreadsheets. With this in mind, GetAgent.co.uk has looked at where the best and worst areas to work from home-based on the quality of internet connection and cost.

With an average download speed of 95.1 Mbps and an average monthly cost of 33p per MBps, London’s Wandsworth is the best place to be working from home during a long stint of self-isolation. With an average of 92 Mbps at 34p per Mbps, Southwark also ranks high as a working from home hotspot.

Kingston upon Hull is the best area outside of London at 73.4 Mbps, while Westminster (72.5 Mbps) and Harlow (72.5 Mbps) also rank in the top five.

Rushmoor, Tower Hamlets, Kingston upon Thames, the City of London, York, Richmond upon Thames, Salford, Luton, Waltham Forest and Reading also made the list for best broadband hotspots for working at home.

With less than 25 Mbps and a cost upwards of £1.25 per Mbps, the Shetland and Orkney Islands, Argyll and Bute and Mid and West Devon were amongst some of the worst connected broadband hotspots.

Founder and CEO of Ge tAgent.co.uk , Colby Short, commented:

“What we’re seeing right now is pretty unprecedented and while the modern age has seen us lean more towards flexible and fluid working solutions to suit an evolving workplace, I don’t think we’ve ever seen the nation as a whole be largely run from the comfort of our front rooms.”

Primary level – nations Location Average download speed (MBps – 2019 Q4) Average monthly cost per MBps England 40.1 £0.82 Scotland 34.8 £0.96 Northern Ireland 33.8 £0.97 Wales 32.6 £0.99 United Kingdom 35.3 £0.94 Secondary level – English regions Location Average download speed (MBps – 2019 Q4) Average monthly cost per MBps London 52.38 £0.62 North East 41.41 £0.78 East of England 39.66 £0.84 North West 39.52 £0.82 West Midlands 39.29 £0.83 South East 39.17 £0.83 East Midlands 38.47 £0.85 Yorkshire and the Humber 37.78 £0.89 South West 35.45 £0.93 Rankings – by best speed Location Average download speed (MBps – 2019 Q4) Average monthly cost per MBps Wandsworth 95.1 £0.33 Southwark 92.0 £0.34 Kingston upon Hull 73.4 £0.43 Westminster 72.5 £0.43 Harlow 72.5 £0.43 Rushmoor 63.7 £0.49 Tower Hamlets 61.3 £0.51 Kingston upon Thames 58.1 £0.54 City of London 57.8 £0.54 York 56.9 £0.55 Richmond upon Thames 56.8 £0.55 Salford 56.8 £0.55 Luton 56.1 £0.56 Waltham Forest 56.0 £0.56 Reading 55.8 £0.56 Rankings – by worst speed Location Average download speed (MBps – 2019 Q4) Average monthly cost per MBps Shetland Islands 21.0 £1.49 Argyll and Bute 22.0 £1.42 Mid Devon 22.1 £1.42 Orkney Islands 22.2 £1.41 West Devon 23.1 £1.35 Rother 23.5 £1.33 Dumfries and Galloway 23.6 £1.33 Denbighshire 23.7 £1.32 Fermanagh and Omagh 23.9 £1.31 Highland 24.1 £1.30 North Devon 24.3 £1.29 Moray 24.5 £1.28 Mourne and Down 24.5 £1.28 Eden 24.9 £1.26 Tendring 25.0 £1.25 Sources: Average broadband speed Think Broadband Average broadband price Numbeo

