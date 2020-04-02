Vodafone provides 30 days of free unlimited data to NHS staff

Share



Vodafone has announced it will be extending its 30-day free access to unlimited mobile data offer, by upgrading customers who have personal Pay Monthly contracts and who are registered in its systems as working for the NHS.

These customers will receive a text informing them of this upgrade from April 6th.

Vodafone has already upgraded Pay Monthly customers who were flagged as vulnerable in its systems to the same offer.

This follows the launch last Friday of the offer to 500,000 Pay Monthly customers to take advantage of 30-days unlimited data for free. Any NHS staff or vulnerable customers with personal Pay Monthly contracts who are not currently flagged on Vodafone systems can still take advantage of this offer via VeryMe on the My Vodafone app.

Today’s announcement is the latest in a series of measures Vodafone is taking to keep the UK connected during the Coronavirus (COVID-19) crisis. The offer is designed to give worry-free data usage to staff working for the NHS who may not have time to take advantage of the wider customer offer.

Vodafone will continue to monitor usage of the free data offer and, if network capacity allows it, it says its ambition is to open the offer up to even more customers.

Vodafone UK Chief Executive Officer Nick Jeffery said:

“Last week we announced we were giving 30-days of unlimited free data to our most vulnerable customers and the first 500,000 customers to sign up. We said we would be monitoring the feasibility of opening this up to even more customers and if we could give more capacity, we would.

“So today, we are proactively upgrading all private customers who are registered with us as working for the NHS to this 30-day unlimited free data offer.”

