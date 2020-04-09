Virgin Media offers FREE access to Sky channels for a month
- Virgin Media will give all TV customers access to a range of Sky channels
- This includes Sky One, Sky Comedy, Sky Crime and Sky Sports Mix
- Top shows like Bulletproof 2, Curb your Enthusiasm and Grey’s Anatomy are available to watch
Looking for some new TV to watch during lockdown? Virgin Media will be giving its TV customers free access to some of Sky’s popular channels from Good Friday until 9 May.
Top Sky channels such as Sky One, Sky Comedy, Sky Witness, Sky Crime and Sky Sports Mix will be available to all TV customers.
Across these channels, a range of shows including Hitmen, Bulletproof 2 (Sky One), Ballers, Curb your Enthusiasm (Sky Comedy), The Rookie and Grey’s Anatomy (Sky Witness) will all be available to watch.
This follows the news that Virgin Media has also given its TV customers free access to a number of kids and entertainment channels at no extra cost.
For extra flexibility, many of Sky’s shows are available On Demand, so customers can pick and choose their favourite programmes. Eligible customers don’t have to do anything and there will be no change to their contract.
Virgin Media has also launched Entertainment Picks for Mixit TV customers. This comes with core entertainment channels plus themed extras including Lifestyle, Drama, Documentaries and Sport Lite for only £10 per month. For more information, visit //www.virginmedia.com/shop/bundles
The full line up of extra channels for families to enjoy includes:
- Sky Arts
- Sky Comedy
- Sky Crime
- Sky One
- Sky Two
- Sky Witness
- Sky Sports Mix
- Sky Sports News
- Movies 2
- Syfy
- E!
