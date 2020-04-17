Virgin Media adds 17 more FREE channels

Share

Virgin Media is to give TV customers access to a range of documentary and entertainment channels

Includes Alibi, Animal Planet, Eden, History, National Geographic and many others

Shows like Shakespeare & Hathaway, Vikings and Wicked Tuna are available to watch

Customers can also get free access to a fitness app and mindfulness and wellbeing videos

Virgin Media is giving its TV customers access to some of its most popular documentary and entertainment channels at no extra cost until 16 May.

Top channels such as Alibi, Animal Planet, Eden, History and National Geographic will be available to all TV customers from Friday.

Across these channels, Virgin TV customers will be able to enjoy a range of shows including Shakespeare & Hathaway and Death in Paradise (Alibi), Cosmos: Possible Worlds and Wicked Tuna (National Geographic), Vikings and Forged in Fire (History).

Virgin Media is also giving its customers free access to its ‘Get Fit Today’ app until 30 April which has a range of workouts from Andreia Brazier, a four times Fitness Model World Champion.

Also available are hours of mindfulness and wellbeing content from Linda Hall Meditation and The Honest Guys which provides a variety of meditation, deep relaxation and stress management exercises.

Over the past few weeks, Virgin Media has given its TV customers access to more than 50 extra channels offering a range of popular kids, entertainment and Sky channel programmes at no extra cost.

For extra flexibility, there’s also a thousand episodes available On Demand, so customers can pick and choose to watch their favourite shows at any time. Eligible customers don’t have to do anything and there will be no change to their contract.

Virgin Media has also launched Entertainment Picks for Mixit TV customers. This comes with core entertainment channels plus themed extras including Lifestyle, Drama, Documentaries and Sport Lite for £10 per month. For more information, visit //www.virginmedia.com/shop/bundles

The full line up of extra documentary and entertainment channels now available for families to enjoy includes:

Alibi

Animal Planet

Comedy Central Extra

Crime + Investigation

Discovery History

Discovery Science

Discovery Shed

Discovery Turbo

Eden

Eurosport 1

Eurosport 2

H2

History

Home and Health

Love Nature

National Geographic

National Geographic Wild

