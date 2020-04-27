Toyota’s hybrid electric vehicle sales reach 15 million

Share

New milestone reached, 23 years since launch of the first generation Prius

UK has contributed more than 356,000 sales to a European total that has topped 2.8 million

Hybrid now part of the mainstream market, accounting for two thirds of all Toyota’s UK new passenger vehicle sales

Toyota’s electrification strategy will see the delivery of 40 new or updated models in Europe by 2025, including hybrid, plug-in hybrid, battery and fuel cell electric vehicles

It began in 1997 with the launch the Prius, the world’s first mass-market hybrid electric car. Today, Toyota’s hybrid electric vehicle (HEV) sales have just reached 15 million units.

In Europe, the UK is one of the strongest markets for HEVs with cumulative sales of Toyota models reaching 356,630 units up to the end of March 2020.

Earlier this year, the Yaris became Toyota’s top-selling UK hybrid, overtaking Prius in terms of total sales. Its leading position is set to be strengthened this year with the introduction of the all-new Yaris, equipped with Toyota’s latest, fourth generation hybrid electric system, claims the manufacturer.

Today UK customers have a choice of nine hybrid model ranges, covering the market spectrum from small hatchback to SUV. They include Yaris, the British-built Corolla Hatchback and Touring Sports, Corolla Saloon, C-HR crossover SUV, Prius and Prius Plug-in saloons, the seven-seat Prius+, Camry mid-size saloon and RAV4 SUV.

As announced last week, the line-up will grow in 2021 with the introduction of Yaris Cross, Toyota’s new compact SUV. In 2020, Toyota will also launch the first plug-in hybrid version of RAV4.

Currently Toyota’s hybrids account for two thirds (66.1 per cent) of all the company’s new passenger vehicle sales in the UK.

Says Matt Harrison, Executive Vice President, Toyota Motor Europe (TME):

“It is thanks to our hybrid sales that Toyota is well on its way to meeting the 95g/km target set by the European Union for 2020 and 2021 in Europe, where CO 2 regulations are the toughest in the world. In addition, all our full hybrids are effective in running without emissions for most of the time when driven in cities.”

