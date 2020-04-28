Switzerland has fastest internet speeds in the world

  • Switzerland has been revealed as the country with the fastest internet speeds in the world, with a fixed broadband speed of 146.81Mbps.

  • The UK ranks in 26th place with a fixed average broadband speed of 65.82mbps – with an hour’s worth of Netflix content taking 2 minutes and 2 seconds to download.

  • France, Sweden and the USA follow Switzerland in the top five, and all have download times of under a minute for 1GBs worth of download content

Price comparison website Business Comparison has analysed data from the SpeedTest Global Index to reveal the countries with the fastest internet speeds, as well as calculating how long it would take to download one hour’s worth of content on Netflix, as a reference.
 
With most of us working and socialising at home, as well as streaming television, games, films, fitness regimes and more, a quick and reliable broadband connection has never been more important.
 
But which countries are the most well-equipped to deal with our increased reliance on speedy broadband connections?

Switzerland ranks as the country with the fastest internet speeds, taking only 54 seconds to download one hour’s worth of content on Netflix. Following closely behind are France, Sweden and the USA, all providing residents wait times of under one minute to download 1GB of Netflix. These countries are likely to be considerably more able to cope with increased demands on quick and reliable broadband speeds.
 
Shockingly, the UK doesn’t even make it into the top 20, ranking in 26th place with a fixed average broadband speed of 65.82mbps – with an hour’s worth of Netflix content taking 2 minutes and 2 seconds to download. You can view the full list of countries, and their broadband speeds, below:
 

Rank

Country

Fixed Broadband Speed (Mbps)

Time to download one hour of Netflix (minutes)*

1

Switzerland

146.81

0:00:54

2

France

139.65

0:00:57

3

Sweden

134.83

0:00:59

4

United States

134.77

0:00:59

5

Denmark

130.28

0:01:01

6

Hungary

128.32

0:01:02

7

Spain

125.18

0:01:04

8

Canada

124.58

0:01:04

9

South Korea

124.39

0:01:04

10

Norway

119.47

0:01:07

11

Netherlands

109.1

0:01:13

12

New Zealand

108.89

0:01:13

13

Portugal

105.78

0:01:16

14

Lithuania

101.87

0:01:19

15

Latvia

100.7

0:01:19

16

Japan

100.44

0:01:20

17

Poland

92

0:01:27

18

Chile

90.47

0:01:28

19

Israel

85.71

0:01:33

20

Belgium

83.93

0:01:35

21

Finland

83.71

0:01:36

22

Germany

79.31

0:01:41

23

Ireland

75.96

0:01:45

24

Slovakia

70.22

0:01:54

25

Slovenia

68.02

0:01:58

26

United Kingdom

65.82

0:02:02

27

Italy

60.74

0:02:12

28

Czech Republic

55.75

0:02:23

29

Austria

53.58

0:02:29

30

Australia

42.2

0:03:10

31

Mexico

34.96

0:03:49

32

Turkey

26.96

0:04:57

33

Greece

26.01

0:05:08
Ranking in bottom spots are Mexico, Turkey and Greece, with those living in Greece having to wait over 5 minutes for 1GB of Netflix to download. 
 
Chris Price
