Switzerland has fastest internet speeds in the world

Share

Switzerland has been revealed as the country with the fastest internet speeds in the world, with a fixed broadband speed of 146.81Mbps.

The UK ranks in 26th place with a fixed average broadband speed of 65.82mbps – with an hour’s worth of Netflix content taking 2 minutes and 2 seconds to download.

France, Sweden and the USA follow Switzerland in the top five, and all have download times of under a minute for 1GBs worth of download content

Price comparison website Business Comparison has analysed data from the SpeedTest Global Index to reveal the countries with the fastest internet speeds, as well as calculating how long it would take to download one hour’s worth of content on Netflix, as a reference.

With most of us working and socialising at home, as well as streaming television, games, films, fitness regimes and more, a quick and reliable broadband connection has never been more important.

But which countries are the most well-equipped to deal with our increased reliance on speedy broadband connections?

The top 10 countries with the fastest internet speeds are as follows: Rank Country Broadband speed (mbps) Time to download one hour of Netflix (1GB) 1 Switzerland 146.81 0:00:54 2 France 139.65 0:00:57 3 Sweden 134.83 0:00:59 4 United States 134.77 0:00:59 5 Denmark 130.28 0:01:01 6 Hungary 128.32 0:01:02 7 Spain 125.18 0:01:04 8 Canada 124.58 0:01:04 9 South Korea 124.39 0:01:04 10 Norway 119.47 0:01:07 Switzerland ranks as the country with the fastest internet speeds, taking only 54 seconds to download one hour’s worth of content on Netflix. Following closely behind are France, Sweden and the USA, all providing residents wait times of under one minute to download 1GB of Netflix. These countries are likely to be considerably more able to cope with increased demands on quick and reliable broadband speeds.

Shockingly, the UK doesn’t even make it into the top 20, ranking in 26th place with a fixed average broadband speed of 65.82mbps – with an hour’s worth of Netflix content taking 2 minutes and 2 seconds to download. You can view the full list of countries, and their broadband speeds, below:

Rank Country Fixed Broadband Speed (Mbps) Time to download one hour of Netflix (minutes)* 1 Switzerland 146.81 0:00:54 2 France 139.65 0:00:57 3 Sweden 134.83 0:00:59 4 United States 134.77 0:00:59 5 Denmark 130.28 0:01:01 6 Hungary 128.32 0:01:02 7 Spain 125.18 0:01:04 8 Canada 124.58 0:01:04 9 South Korea 124.39 0:01:04 10 Norway 119.47 0:01:07 11 Netherlands 109.1 0:01:13 12 New Zealand 108.89 0:01:13 13 Portugal 105.78 0:01:16 14 Lithuania 101.87 0:01:19 15 Latvia 100.7 0:01:19 16 Japan 100.44 0:01:20 17 Poland 92 0:01:27 18 Chile 90.47 0:01:28 19 Israel 85.71 0:01:33 20 Belgium 83.93 0:01:35 21 Finland 83.71 0:01:36 22 Germany 79.31 0:01:41 23 Ireland 75.96 0:01:45 24 Slovakia 70.22 0:01:54 25 Slovenia 68.02 0:01:58 26 United Kingdom 65.82 0:02:02 27 Italy 60.74 0:02:12 28 Czech Republic 55.75 0:02:23 29 Austria 53.58 0:02:29 30 Australia 42.2 0:03:10 31 Mexico 34.96 0:03:49 32 Turkey 26.96 0:04:57 33 Greece 26.01 0:05:08

Ranking in bottom spots are Mexico, Turkey and Greece, with those living in Greece having to wait over 5 minutes for 1GB of Netflix to download.

For latest tech stories go to TechDigest.tv

Share this: Email

Facebook

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Print

Reddit

Twitter

Tumblr

Pocket



Like this: Like Loading...