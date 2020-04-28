Switzerland has fastest internet speeds in the world
-
Switzerland has been revealed as the country with the fastest internet speeds in the world, with a fixed broadband speed of 146.81Mbps.
-
The UK ranks in 26th place with a fixed average broadband speed of 65.82mbps – with an hour’s worth of Netflix content taking 2 minutes and 2 seconds to download.
-
France, Sweden and the USA follow Switzerland in the top five, and all have download times of under a minute for 1GBs worth of download content
Rank
|
Country
|
Fixed Broadband Speed (Mbps)
|
Time to download one hour of Netflix (minutes)*
|
1
|
Switzerland
|
146.81
|
0:00:54
|
2
|
France
|
139.65
|
0:00:57
|
3
|
Sweden
|
134.83
|
0:00:59
|
4
|
United States
|
134.77
|
0:00:59
|
5
|
Denmark
|
130.28
|
0:01:01
|
6
|
Hungary
|
128.32
|
0:01:02
|
7
|
Spain
|
125.18
|
0:01:04
|
8
|
Canada
|
124.58
|
0:01:04
|
9
|
South Korea
|
124.39
|
0:01:04
|
10
|
Norway
|
119.47
|
0:01:07
|
11
|
Netherlands
|
109.1
|
0:01:13
|
12
|
New Zealand
|
108.89
|
0:01:13
|
13
|
Portugal
|
105.78
|
0:01:16
|
14
|
Lithuania
|
101.87
|
0:01:19
|
15
|
Latvia
|
100.7
|
0:01:19
|
16
|
Japan
|
100.44
|
0:01:20
|
17
|
Poland
|
92
|
0:01:27
|
18
|
Chile
|
90.47
|
0:01:28
|
19
|
Israel
|
85.71
|
0:01:33
|
20
|
Belgium
|
83.93
|
0:01:35
|
21
|
Finland
|
83.71
|
0:01:36
|
22
|
Germany
|
79.31
|
0:01:41
|
23
|
Ireland
|
75.96
|
0:01:45
|
24
|
Slovakia
|
70.22
|
0:01:54
|
25
|
Slovenia
|
68.02
|
0:01:58
|
26
|
United Kingdom
|
65.82
|
0:02:02
|
27
|
Italy
|
60.74
|
0:02:12
|
28
|
Czech Republic
|
55.75
|
0:02:23
|
29
|
Austria
|
53.58
|
0:02:29
|
30
|
Australia
|
42.2
|
0:03:10
|
31
|
Mexico
|
34.96
|
0:03:49
|
32
|
Turkey
|
26.96
|
0:04:57
|
33
|
Greece
|
26.01
|
0:05:08