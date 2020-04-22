Revealed: Fastest and Slowest Video Games to Download 

Share





New research from Uswitch.com has revealed the fastest and slowest video games to download, depending on where you live around the world.

The study took 41 of the most-mentioned video games across Reddit, IGN, Gamespot, Gamesradar, Giant Bomb and Metacritic and calculated how long it would take to download them, based on the average download speed in 207 countries.

What it found was that Fortnite had the average fastest download speed, taking only 1 hour 48 minutes and 50 seconds. This was followed by Predator: Hunting Grounds, taking an average of 2 hours 3 minutes and 51 seconds to download.

When it comes to slowest games to download, Call of Duty: Modern Warfare took the top spot with an average download time of 30 hours 52 minutes and 19 seconds followed by Uncharted 4 which takes on average 26 hrs 44 minutes and 14 seconds to download.

Taiwan was revealed as the country with the fastest internet, with average download speeds of around 85.02Mbps. The UK landed the 34th spot out of 207 countries, with average download speeds of 22.57Mbps.

Commenting on the results of the study, Ernest Doku, broadband expert at Uswitch.com said:

“The video game industry is estimated to be worth over £71.8bn ($90bn) by the end of 2020, with 80% of that revenue coming from software sales, including digital downloads.

“With the average game download tipping the scales at a hefty 53GB, many internet connections around the globe struggle to download something of that size in less than 24 hours.

“And with millions of people across the country staying at home amid the UK coronavirus lockdown, broadband networks have found themselves under increased demand.

“From remote working to gaming, the number of households attempting to access the Internet at the same time is causing connections to perform at slower speed, which will further increase download times for the latest video game releases.”

The full results of the Uswitch Lockdown Load Time study can be found here.

The 10 Fastest Video Games to Download

Fortnite – 1 hour 48 mins 50 seconds Predator: Hunting Grounds – 2 hrs 3 mins 51 secs The Sims 4 – 2 hrs 3 mins 52 secs Bleeding Edge – 2 hrs 12 mins 18 secs Hellblade Senua’s Sacrifice – 2 hrs 39 mins 2 secs Resident Evil 2 – 4 hrs 2 mins 14 secs Resident Evil 3 – 4 hrs 9 mins 17 secs Fallout 4 – 5 hrs 14 mins 35 secs Control – 5 hrs 47 mins 31 secs Apex Legends – 6 hrs 18 mins 38 secs

The 10 Slowest Video Games to Download

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare – 30 hrs 52 mins 19 secs Uncharted 4 – 26 hrs 44 mins 14 secs Red Dead Redemption 2 – 25 hrs 21 mins 49 secs Destiny 2 Shadowkeep – 25 hrs 21 mins 49 secs Quantum Break – 19 hrs 1 min 37 secs Final Fantasy VII – 18 hrs 39 mins 14 secs The Elder Scrolls online – 17 hrs 7 mins 27 secs Tom Clancy Division 2 – 15 hrs 40 mins 9 secs Cyberpunk – 14 hrs 55 mins 23 secs Call of Duty: Infinite Warfare – 14 hrs 47 mins 55 secs

Video Game Downloads by Country: Where can you download games the fastest?

The average video game file size in our study was 53GB, so we found out how long it would take the ten fastest countries to download 53GB (similar in size to Call of Duty: Black Ops 3.)

Taiwan – 1 hour 30 mins 19 secs Singapore – 1 hour 42 mins Jersey – 1 hour 47 mins 8 secs Sweden – 2 hrs 10 mins 58 secs Denmark – 2 hrs 26 mins 55 secs Japan – 2 hrs 48 mins 59 secs Luxemburg – 2 hrs 53 mins 21 secs Netherlands – 2 hrs 59 mins 44 secs Switzerland – 3 hrs 6 mins 2 secs San Marino – 3 hrs 6 mins 36 secs

Top 10 Countries With the Fastest Download Speeds:

Taiwan – 80.02 Mbps

2. Singapore – 70.86 Mbps

3. Jersey – 67.46 Mbps

4.Sweden – 55.18 Mbps

5. Denmark – 49.19 Mbps

6. Japan – 42.77 Mbps

7. Luxembourg – 41.69 Mbps

8. Netherlands – 40.21 Mbps

9. Switzerland – 38.85 Mbps

10. San Marino – 38.73 Mbps

Continent Avg. Download Speed (Mbps) % Above/Below Global Avg. Europe 23.45 113.17% Asia 9.91 -9.89% North America 8.35 -24.07% Oceania 8.23 -25.17% South America 4.80 -56.37% Africa 2.82 -74.36% Global Average 11Mbps

