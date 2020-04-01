Ordo launches Neighbour2Neighbour for free payments

Share

With more than 65 per cent of people already offering or planning to support members of their community including the elderly and NHS workers with everyday tasks like shopping, Ordo has launched its Neighbour2Neighbour service.

For the duration of the UK’s social distancing and self-isolation period it has made its new payment service free for person to person use.

The Ordo Neighbour2Neighbour scheme means people who are helping others in the community by collecting and paying for items such as prescriptions, shopping or other essentials, can use Ordo to make payments with their bank’s mobile or online service that are simple, swift and secure for both parties.

If you’re owed money, for example if you’ve kindly been doing the shopping for people on your street, you sign into the Ordo app or web service. Ordo sends your request to be paid back (Ordo calls these requests, smart requests) to the person that wants to pay you – all you need from them, is their mobile number or email.

You choose the account you want to be paid into, and Ordo never shares these details with your payer. The person who’s had their shopping done gets an email or text message about the smart request which gives them all the details of how much they need to pay – you can even attach a photo of the supermarket receipt if that helps.

To make the payment back to you, the payer follows the secure link in the Ordo message and is taken directly to their own bank’s mobile or online service to approve the payment from their bank account to yours. You get the money straight away.

Ordo is fully secure so the perfect way for people to pay each other back. With more vulnerable people receiving help and support at this time, if the payer doesn’t have mobile or online banking they can pass the smart request from Ordo to someone else in their household or a close family member who can help them by making the payment on their behalf.

Says Craig Tillotson, CEO and co-founder of Ordo, said:

“Every day, more and more people are offering their support to help members of the community – whether that’s NHS staff or other key workers, the elderly or those with medical conditions. Using Ordo not only makes simple work of processing individual transactions, it makes it easy for the person helping to keep track of the money they need to collect and know when they’ve been paid without asking or having to look in their bank account.”

Add Jo Robinson, NHS worker:

“During this time, it has become more difficult to do those normal weekly chores like the family shop and we rely heavily on the support of our neighbours and friends to run errands for us. Having a payments service like Ordo available, makes it so much easier and hassle free to transfer money instantly to those that are helping us out. Working full time, we wouldn’t be able to do this using a card or want to share sensitive bank details.”

To find out more about Ordo visit https://www.ordopay.com/consumers.

