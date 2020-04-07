MyGP software extends capacity for video consultations

Share





As a quarter of GPs are forced into isolation, myGP software creator iPLATO and GP service GPDQ have extended their partnership to boost the capacity for NHS patient video consultations across UK General Practice.

After seeing a 1451 percent spike in GP video consultations being conducted during the COVID-19 pandemic, iPLATO and GPDQ have joined forces to provide surge capacity for UK-based General Practices, enabling more patients to be seen via video across the UK.

The new collaboration will provide medical practices with a team of remote doctors, pharmacists and nurses who are all able to conduct video or remote consultations via the myGP platform, in a move to provide a scalable and cost-effective solution during an unprecedented national emergency.

iPLATO currently connects 24.5m patients in the UK with their own NHS GP practice and provides the patient facing app myGP. The myGP platform is operational across over 6,500 GP practices and launched its NHS remote consultation service in December 2019. However, due to 25 percent of GPs now taking sick leave, practices are struggling to meet demand.

As the leading GP-on-demand service, GPDQ has been using its technology platform to connect its extensive network of clinicians with NHS and private patients through home visits, in-clinic or via video since 2015. By partnering with iPLATO, any practice using myGP can access experienced GMC-registered clinical staff to act as a remote extension of their practice team.

The partnership will also enable the 9,000 GPs who are currently on sick leave to log-in when they feel well enough and help patients while continuing to follow self-isolation requirements.

Says Professor Mike Lewis, Chairman at iPLATO Healthcare:

“With the rapidly increasing need for online and remote consultations within primary care it seemed obvious to partner with GPDQ, which is leading the way in using digital technology to help patient demand meet GP supply.

“We know that many practices are operating beyond capacity due to illness and GPs and the primary care workforce heading into isolation. By offering additional shared resource to a group of practices we can help to relieve pressure and patients can continue to receive the vital care that they need from the safety of their homes.”

