iPhone SE available for £23.99/month at Carphone Warehouse

The new entry-level, Apple iPhone SE is now available at both Carphone Warehouse and Currys PC World online on a variety of 24 month pay monthly contracts and SIM free offers with prices starting at £23.99.

The second-generation iPhone SE features a 4.7-inch Retina HD display, paired with Touch ID and is powered by the Apple-designed A13 Bionic chip. Available in three colours — black, white and (PRODUCT)RED — it is made of aluminium with a durable glass design.

The iPhone SE is wireless-charging capable with Qi-certified chargers and supports fast- charging giving customers up to 50 percent charge in just 30 minutes. It is water- and dust-resistant with an IP67 rating for water resistance up to 1 metre for 30 minutes and comes with dual SIM with eSIM for users with two separate phone numbers on a single device.

Vodafone:

£30 per month for 18GB and a £29 upfront cost

£35 per month for 72GB and zero upfront cost – great for big data users

Customers who opt for either of the above tariffs will benefit from triple data until 30th April, and will also have access to Vodafone’s VERYME rewards, which offers customers weekly discounts and giveaways tailored to their interests

EE:

45GB of data available from £36 per month and £0 upfront

This tariff includes; free 3 Months BT Sport and 6 Months Apple Music on your Mobile and Free 6 Months MTV Play

Virgin:

20GB from £34 per month and £9 upfront cost

Carphone’s own network iD Mobile:

Tariffs starting at just £23.99 per month and £9.99 upfront for 500MB

iPhone SE SIM-free available now at Currys PC World and customers can spread the cost at no extra cost with Currys PC World flexible, interest-free credit.

Device starts at £419

Flexibly spread the cost interest free between 12-month & 24-month credit agreements with prices starting from just £17.45 a month over 24 months. More information at www.currys.co.uk.

