Huawei P40 now available from Carphone and Currys PC World

Carphone Warehouse and Currys PC World have announced that Huawei’s new release, the Huawei P40 Series, will be available to purchase online tomorrow, with prices starting at £35 a month.

The Huawei P40 series is available in three models – the P40 Pro, P40 and P40 Lite. Carphone Warehouse and Currys PC World are also offering Huawei fans the P40 handset an exclusive colour – Silver Frost, as well as the P40 Lite in exclusive Emerald Green.

Huawei has become well known for its cameras. The P40 and P40 Pro are no exceptions, coming with an Ultra Vision Leica quad-camera system. On board is a 32MP front-facing camera and depth-sensing camera that supports autofocus and bokeh simulation.

The P40 and P40 Pro is powered by Huawei’s new Kirin 990 5G with integrated 5G connectivity. Both devices also support Huawei’s super fast 40W wired SuperCharge, to keep you powered throughout the day.

The Huawei P40 lite

The Huawei P40 lite also boasts a rear quad camera set-up, powered by AI as well as a 6.4-inch HUAWEI Punch FullView Display.

Equipped with five AI enhanced cameras (four rear, one front), the Huawei P40 lite comes with a 48MP Quad Camera Matrix featuring a 48MP main camera, a 2MP Bokeh lens, a 2MP Macro lens and an 8MP Ultra-wide-angle lens. The 48MP main camera features Hyper Sampling Lossless Zoom technology, meaning users can take clear and sharp images, no matter how near or far.

On the front, the Huawei P40 Lite packs an incredible 16MP punch-hole selfie camera, which includes Super Night Selfie 2.0 – for selfies, even in dark conditions.

Customers looking for the latest Huawei smartphones can find out more information and order online from the Carphone Warehouse and Currys PC World website.

