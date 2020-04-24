Cheapest smartphone ever? DOOGEE introduces £50 X95

Share





Is this the cheapest smartphone ever? DOOGEE is pleased to announce the launch of its latest Android 10 smartphone, the DOOGEE X95 with prices starting from £50.

An affordable smartphone, the X95 features a bezel-less water drop screen, triple rear camera and a 4350mAh battery.

Available in black, green and blue, the X95 also incorporates a 6.52” Corning Gorilla Glass HD water drop full screen and supports dual sim cards, which are Nano-SIM + Nano-SIM/ Nano-SIM +TF.

Its quad-core 64bit MediaTek MT6737 processor, based on ARM Cortex-A53 and its Mali T720 MP GPU deliver sufficient performance, allowing all Android apps to run smoothly, including popular 3D games, claims the manufacturer.

The 32GB ROM storage offers space for photos, music, videos and files while there’s 2GB RAM and 2.0GHz Quad-Core processor. DOOGEE has even included three onboard cameras on the X95 including 13MP+2MP+2MP triple rear camera.

The rear depth-of-field lens detects the depth information of the object being photographed and works with chip-level depth real-time processing to achieve a bokeh blurring effect.

The DOOGEE X95’s 5MP front camera enhances facial features, automatically identifies the user’s age and smooths different skin tones, depending on gender, claims the manufacturer, while the night mode, together with the hidden flashlight within the dot notch display screen, ensures that any photo is still clear and visible, regardless of light conditions or time of day.

A high capacity OTG supported 4350mAh battery equipped with a power management chip powers the X95, allowing for just over 24 hours usage on one charge. The 5V/2A fast charge via the Micro USB fully charges the battery within just half an hour.

The DOOGEE X95 operates on fastest and smoothest pure stock Android 10, including a system-wide dark theme, privacy controls and more features than ever before.

The X95 is available in black, green and blue from AliExpress, GEARBEST and the DOOGEE online store globally with prices starting from $59.99/£50/€56 including delivery.

Specifications

6.52” Corning Gorilla display

19:9 aspect ratio

Bezel-less full display

13MP+2MP+2MP triple rear camera

5MP front camera

Facial recognition

2GB RAM+32GB ROM

4350mAh battery

4G

Android 10

