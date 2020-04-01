Share



Reddit is a revered content sharing and website rating platform where people discuss a variety of topics. It has more than 300 million monthly active users and enjoys around 14 billion screen views every month, making it one of the most popular social news aggregation sites worldwide. If you’re looking for a good web hosting provider to host your distinct website, it might help to read what the Reddit community has to say.

When selecting a web host, choose one that’s affordable and reliable at the same time. Apart from being fast and secure, your preferred hosting company should have an uptime of 99% or better. In this article, we will discuss the best reddit web hosting 2020 companies.

Here are the 3 best web hosting providers according to Reddit:

SiteGround

SiteGround is ideal for hosting websites belonging to small and medium-sized businesses. It provides a variety of essential features that include free SSL encryption and 1-click installation on WordPress. The initial set-up procedure on SiteGround is simple and straightforward. In addition, this web hosting company has a modern, user-friendly interface that’s perfect for the average user. SiteGround provides three unique hosting plans, each with varying storage allocations and monthly visits. These include the StartUp plan, GrowBig plan and GoGeek plan.

The StartUp Plan currently goes for $0.33/mo. Which is a remarkably affordable special price. You’ll get 10GB of storage space and around 10,000 monthly site visits when you choose this plan. However, you can only host a single website. GrowBig Plan, on the other hand, costs $5.95/mo. It provides users with 20GB of storage space and about 25,000 monthly site visits. You can host an unlimited number of websites using GrowBig. Finally, GoGeek offers 30GB of storage space and 100,000 site visits monthly. It also provides all the essential features and security solutions that you’d want in a good web host. It’s currently worth a special price of $11.95/month.

Digital Ocean

For web developers, tech enthusiasts and Computer Science students, Digital Ocean would be the perfect option. This amazing web hosting company provides you with unlimited control over your VPS, allowing you to create bash commands, set up SSH keys and perform other complex functions. Apparently, Digital Ocean isn’t for everyone – it might be too overwhelming for typical everyday users. Pricing plans range from $5/month (droplets) to $960/month (drops), depending on factors like SSD space, CPU and desired memory. The beauty of using Digital Ocean is the freedom and flexibility it offers. You can always add or reduce disk space or upgrade your droplets depending on your needs.

Bluehost

Bluehost is owned by Endurance International Group (EIG), a global conglomerate that operates more than 80 web hosts. EIG hosting firms are generally ranked lower by Redditors because of the large number of websites they host at any given time. They lack in reliability and quality. However, Bluehost is a great alternative for users who can’t afford SiteGround. It offers cost-friendly hosting options without compromising on speed and uptime.

Follow these tips when selecting the best web hosting provider as approved on Reddit.

Share this: Email

Facebook

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Print

Reddit

Twitter

Tumblr

Pocket



Like this: Like Loading...