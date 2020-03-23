Megaways Slots: latest developments in the successful series

Share



Megaways Slots is a series of online video-slots which is having a huge success among players around the world. These innovative games are developed by Big Time Gaming, an Australian software provider, which has released the first Megaways Slot, Bonanza. Since then they have produced a string of successful titles and licenced the Megaways engine to many other software providers.

What is so special about Megaways Slots? Players can try them without registration and play Megaways demo slots on megawaysslots.com, one of the fan websites run by online gambling experts. The differences compared to other online slots are mainly in the ground-braking Megaways Mechanic, which allows for up to 117.649 winning lines.

How does it work? When players approach Bonanza, Extra Chilli, Rick & Morty Megaways or one of the other 70 titles in the series, they immediately notice a difference in how symbols are displayed, because these games do not always show the same number of symbols per reel. Every spin is unpredictable and displays 2 to 7 symbols. This way the possible number of winning lines is variable and reaches its maximum when all reels display the highest number of symbols. This is a revolutionary approach and creates big opportunities for players.

Megaways Slots are also know for other special traits. They have a very high volatility and offer a free spins feature with unlimited win multiplier. This, combined with cascading reels, offers huge chances for players who want to see a big win. On top of that, these innovative slots offer a terrific gaming experience, thanks to their top-notch design and fantastic usability from all devices. Online gaming is more and more focused on offering a perfect mobile experience and Megaways Slots do not disappoint when played on small screens.

The first slot in the series, Bonanza Megaways, was first released by Big Time Gaming in 2016. Since then, many other titles have contributed to making the series a huge success, now counting more than 70 games. Big Time Gaming, the developers of the innovative mechanic, have sold licence to other talented companies, such as Blueprint Gaming, Relx Gaming, Fantasma Games, WMS, iSoftBet and others. This is great for players, because every month they can enjoy new releases and a greater number of games.

Some of the slots in the Megaways series are instant classics, like Bonanza, Extra Chilli or Buffalo Rising. Other slots have become hugely popular, thanks to the fantastic gaming experience they offer: Rick and Morty Megaways, Deal or No Deal Megaways, Monopoly Megaways, Wolf Legend Megaways, Diamond Mine Megaways, Aztec gold Megaways, Return of Kong Megaways, Genie Jackpot Megaways and Primal Megaways are just some examples of well liked games.

What’s next for Megaways Slots? The latest developments seem to be pushing the boundaries of online gaming even further. For instance, the ALL ACTION games developed by Blueprint Gaming have introduced a new way of approaching online slots. Usually the experience of playing online slot machine his based on expectation, waiting for the free spins bonus game to start. ALL ACTION games only offer the bonus feature, changing completely how online games are played. Constant innovation has been the key of success for Megaways Slots, that’s why we expect new developments in the series very soon.

Share this: Email

Facebook

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Print

Reddit

Twitter

Tumblr

Pocket



Like this: Like Loading...