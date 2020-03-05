Share



Knowing how to choose a mobile phone is a great thing to look into as you want to make sure your money is where you want it. There are hundreds of different factors to take into consideration when you’re trying to make your final decision. With thousands of different phones available, you want to make sure you make the right decision.

iOS or Android?

iOS and Android are the two major operating systems across all phones. iOS only runs on Apple devices while Android covers pretty much every other phone. Both systems are pretty easy to use, with access to thousands of apps. If you need access to Google apps, you would be best to look into Android smartphones. Android is Google’s operating system, therefore all Google apps are available. Apple offers a wide range of apps from Google as well as other providers .

iOS was developed by Apple and has been used on all of its devices since it first released products. Throughout the years, Apple has constantly improved its systems by listening to its customers’ issues and giving them more of what they want. The system is extremely user friendly and most settings can be changed as and when is needed.

Touchscreen or Buttons?

The majority of phones nowadays are touchscreen as that’s what the majority want. A few tech companies do still make phones with a separate screen to control just for the handful of people who want something different. Deciding whether you would like touch screen or buttons will seriously help cut your range of potential phones down.

Touchscreen phones are brilliant for people who like to see things much bigger and in more detail. There are all kinds of features used to build these screens so that users get the most vibrant, highest detailed picture than ever before. Button phones do tend to have a much less detailed display as there isn’t as much room for technology to make a better picture.

4G or 5G?

This is probably something that will massively narrow your options. 5G connectivity is new to the technology scene so there aren’t too many phones that actually work with it yet. Major tech companies such as Samsung and Huawei have released a few 5G handsets but there’s not very many options available yet. If you need super-fast upload and download speeds, 5G is the best option for you. Before committing to this, you do want to make sure it’s available in your area through network coverage checkers.

4G connectivity is pretty much standard nowadays. Nearly all the phones in the market are compatible and most people make use of it. With a much larger coverage, 4G has supported people for a few years now and allows interrupted streaming and great download speeds.

Hopefully, you’ve got a better understanding as to how to choose a mobile phone and choose it right! There are hundreds of mobile phones available so you can find one that’s perfect for you.

